Happy Easter from all of us at LifeSiteNews! Christ is Risen, Alleluia!

To deepen your Easter meditation, we wanted to share with you a powerful reflection on what may be the most compelling physical relic of the Resurrection: the Shroud of Turin.

(LifeSiteNews) — Christ is Risen! Truly, He is Risen! Alleluia, Alleluia, Amen!

On behalf of all of us here at LifeSiteNews, I want to wish you – our cherished readers, viewers, and especially our faithful supporters – a most joyful and holy Easter.

The strife is o’er, the battle done;

Now is the Victor’s triumph won;

O let the song of praise be sung:

Alleluia!

This is the day that changed everything – the day death was conquered, and Christ triumphed over the grave.

Imagine the tear-filled joy of the Blessed Mother as she beholds her Risen Son – no longer crowned with thorns, but with glory. That same joy is ours today, as we recognize that Christ has already won the victory: over sin in our lives, in the world, and even within His Church.

Victory belongs to the Lord. He has triumphed, once and for all. And we, as members of His Body, are now living out the unfolding of that triumph. This Easter, may that truth be planted deeply in our hearts and never be uprooted.

Christus vincit, Christus regnat, Christus imperat – Christ conquers, Christ reigns, Christ commands.

And so, to deepen your Easter meditation, we wanted to share with you a powerful reflection on what may be the most compelling physical relic of the Resurrection – the Shroud of Turin, still preserved to this day.

This remarkable testimony comes from a physician and scientist who began as a skeptic.

But after decades of meticulous study and photographic analysis, Dr. Gilbert Lavoie arrived at a stunning conclusion: the image on the Shroud depicts a man not lying down – but rising.

Lifted up. Glorified.

Dr. Lavoie came to believe that the Shroud is a divinely given image of Christ at the very moment of His Resurrection – a sacred sign for our visual age and a call to deeper faith in the Risen Lord.

We hope this video draws you into greater awe at the mystery of Easter and strengthens your faith in Jesus Christ, our Victor and our King.

From all of us at LifeSite, may God bless you and your families this Easter – and always.

And may Our Lady of Sorrows, now radiant as Queen of Heaven, lead you ever closer to her Risen Son.

