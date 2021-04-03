Happy Easter from LifeSiteNews!

April 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Dear supporters of LifeSiteNews, those of you who pray for us, and support us so we can do this work, on behalf of all of the LifeSite team and our families I wish you a happy and holy Easter. Christ is Risen! Truly He is risen. Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia.

This time is for all of us a preview of the Eternal Easter in our true home. The whole Church is now in a time of agony and passion. The Mystical Body of Christ is following our Head to Calvary. But Easter reminds us of the sure victory of Christ – the absolute victory over sin, death, and the devil. His Mystical Body will be victorious just as He was.

I know many of you are suffering. We must endure with His grace our passion so that we might rise with Him in eternal glory. On our way of the cross, we are comforted as He was by the Presence of His Holy Mother and ours.

Let us all stay close to Our heavenly Mother in these days so we can celebrate with Her the glorious resurrection of Her Son which prefigures our own glorious resurrection and that of His Mystical Body the Church. Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen.