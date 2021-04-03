John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

Happy Easter from LifeSiteNews!

Christ is Risen! Alleluia!
Sat Apr 3, 2021 - 8:22 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

April 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Dear supporters of LifeSiteNews, those of you who pray for us, and support us so we can do this work, on behalf of all of the LifeSite team and our families I wish you a happy and holy Easter. Christ is Risen! Truly He is risen. Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia.

This time is for all of us a preview of the Eternal Easter in our true home. The whole Church is now in a time of agony and passion. The Mystical Body of Christ is following our Head to Calvary. But Easter reminds us of the sure victory of Christ – the absolute victory over sin, death, and the devil. His Mystical Body will be victorious just as He was.

I know many of you are suffering. We must endure with His grace our passion so that we might rise with Him in eternal glory. On our way of the cross, we are comforted as He was by the Presence of His Holy Mother and ours.

Let us all stay close to Our heavenly Mother in these days so we can celebrate with Her the glorious resurrection of Her Son which prefigures our own glorious resurrection and that of His Mystical Body the Church. Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen.

  easter 2021

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.