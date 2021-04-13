Harvard-trained M.D.: Globalists are using COVID-19 to ‘crush the spirit’ of mankind

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

April 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Peter Breggin is an acclaimed psychologist with decades of experience researching and writing about a great many topics. He previously did consulting work with the National Institue of Mental Health.

Recently, he wrote a new book that connects all the dots on the coronavirus. It’s titled COVID-19 and the Global Predator: We are the Pray.

Dr. Breggin is a first-rate scholar. And his knowledge shines through on my podcast today. Among other things, he explains to me how Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, and Klaus Schwab have been openly coordinating during the coronavirus “pandemic.” He and I also talked about the psychological impact the virus is having.

“We’re facing a vast political push of top-down government to crush the spontaneity of the human being,” he said. These forces are “using public health … to increase docility in the population.”

He also made comparisons with what’s going on with COVID-19 and what took place in Germany in the 1930s and what took place in America during the 1770s.

“We are re-fighting the Revolution for Independence. I don't think there's any way around seeing that. We're fighting against the same evil forces that have been there forever.”

