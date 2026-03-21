Help LifeSite keep the world in the know about news such as Pachamama scandal

LifeSiteNews' mission is to provide nothing but the truth about what's happening in the Church and the world.

(LifeSiteNews) — The story I am about to share is one of the most important LifeSiteNews has ever broken.

An exclusive LifeSiteNews investigation discovered that Fr. Robert Prevost, known today as Pope Leo XIV, took part in the worship of a goddess linked to human sacrifice while serving as an Augustinian friar in Peru.

To understand the significance of this discovery, I need to take you back to the fall of 2019, when the same pagan goddess was worshiped in the gardens of the Vatican.

In the presence of Pope Francis, a group of worshipers – including Franciscan friars – prostrated themselves before a statue of the Amazonian earth goddess Pachamama.

This public act of idolatry sent shockwaves through the Catholic world.

The First Commandment is clear:

Thou shalt not have strange gods before me. Thou shalt not make to thyself a graven thing, nor the likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or in the earth beneath, nor of those things that are in the waters under the earth. Thou shalt not adore them, nor serve them. (Exodus 20: 3-5)

Many people have told me that seeing Pachamama worshiped in the Vatican made them realize something had gone very wrong for the Church.

But what we didn’t know then is that the 2019 scandal was just the beginning …

LifeSiteNews has uncovered and carefully verified photographic evidence that proves that the future Leo XIV actively participated in the rite of Pachamama in Peru in 1995.

Father Prevost – then around 40 years old – was photographed kneeling and bowing down before the idol.

All idolatry is a grave offense against God, but the worship of Pachamama is particularly disturbing.

The cult is associated with the ancient practice of child sacrifice in the Inca empire, in the region of modern-day Peru and Bolivia.

Even worse, the worship of Pachamama is associated with human sacrifices taking place in Latin America today.

For example, in 2024 a Bolivian newspaper reported the case of a young mother of two who was drugged and murdered – possibly buried alive – in what investigators believe was a human sacrifice offered to Pachamama.

At LifeSiteNews we think the faithful have the right to know if the man elected to be pope has worshiped a pagan idol linked to human sacrifice.

But not everyone agrees.

There are many in the Catholic media who want stories like this suppressed – they only want to tell the stories that those in power want you to hear.

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I often reflect on the beautiful passage in the gospel that tells how Our Lord slept soundly while all around Him the storm raged.

As wind and waves lashed the boat, His disciples became afraid and urged Him to act.

And rising up, he rebuked the wind, and said to the sea: Peace, be still. And the wind ceased: and there was made a great calm. And he said to them: Why are you fearful? have you not faith yet? (Mark 4:39-40)

Today, the Barque of St. Peter is tossed by the storms.

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I am profoundly grateful for your support for LifeSiteNews.

May God bless you,

Yours sincerely in Christ,

John-Henry Westen



CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. There are few things more evil than the worship of a pagan idol, especially one linked to human sacrifice.

We believe Catholics have the right to know if those who want to lead them are in any way connected to these things.

If you want a news agency that will tell you the truth – no matter the cost – please donate to LifeSiteNews today.

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Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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