Here are some neat ways Catholics can honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the month of June

(LifeSiteNews) — There are many battles being fought today that make the observance of June as the month of the Sacred Heart an absolute necessity. The fight for the family, the fight for the traditional faith, and the fight for the rights of God are all areas we need to defend. Flying Sacred Heart flags, observing important holidays, and having our homes enthroned to the Sacred Heart are ways Catholics can celebrate the month of June.

There is a Kansas-based company that sells beautiful Sacred Heart flags called TradFlags.com. The Remnant also sells an American-themed Sacred Heart flag that is very patriotic. If you visit their website, be sure to buy their Sacred Heart lapel pin as well. Meanwhile, Angelus Press sells its own version of the Sacred Heart flag. Check out one or all three of those places to get your own flag so you can fly it at your house, on your truck, or even in your garden.

The feast of the Sacred Heart takes place in June on a Friday. Fridays are traditionally days of abstinence from meat. But since the Sacred Heart is a first class feast, meat is allowed for consumption. Having a well-prepared, meat-based meal with your family is a perfect way to commemorate this feast. Cupcakes with cream cheese frosting topped with a strawberry cut into a heart shape is also a great dessert idea.

If you have children, consider making time to create arts and crafts with them this month. One neat thing you could do is buy cheap paper plates and decorate them so they look like the Sacred Heart. In the middle of the plate you can write a short prayer like: “Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Have Mercy on us.”

After dinner you can make a solemn renewal of the consecration of your family to the Sacred Heart in front of the images of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. If you have not yet have the Sacred Heart enthroned in your home, contact your priest and arrange a time for him to do so. June is the perfect month to do this if you have not already done this.

Catholic feast days are being hijacked by our wayward culture. Mankind has a great need for community, fellowship, and worship. One way or another, he will find a way to fulfill this need. The Church in her wisdom recognizes this and for two millennia has developed customs and feast days all while fine-tuning its liturgical calendar to provide us with beautiful feasts like the Sacred Heart. So while our Catholic way of life is under attack we can still celebrate important feast days to honor God and win back the culture for Christ.

Kathleen Bowen is a wife and homeschooling mother of ten children. She began industriousfamily.com in 2013. As her children have grown, they’ve taken her down the path of Catholic moviemaking. Her family’s 5th film is currently in pre-production.

