Here are some traditional Advent customs to enrich your family’s Christmas

(LifeSiteNews) — Advent should neither be spent in a spirit of consumerism nor in a state of rigid Puritanism. Rather it ought to be spent in a most worthwhile way by reclaiming traditional advent customs. Prayers around the advent wreath, advent hymns, observing a little lent by making resolutions, accompanied by a visit from St. Nicholas, enjoying gingerbread on the feast of the Immaculate Conception and hanging Jesse tree ornaments are the recipe for a well spent advent from which will flow a truly merry Christmas.

Many Catholic families keep the tradition of the advent wreath. One way this custom is observed is by setting up an advent wreath in the home at the beginning of advent. The father sprinkles holy water on the wreath then leads the family in the prayer for the first week of advent. This prayer is taken from the collect of the Mass for the First Sunday of Advent. The family continues praying this prayer all week as the first purple candle is lit by the youngest child. After the prayer is said all sing an advent hymn such as “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.” The second week’s prayer is taken from the collect for the Second Sunday of Advent and so on through the fourth and final week. The oldest child lights two purple candles the second week, the mother lights the Gaudete (rose colored) candle along with the two purple candles on the third week, and on the final week the father lights all four candles. All the candles are removed on Christmas as more evergreens are added and one large white candle is placed in the center of the wreath. Grace before meals is prayed followed by a Christmas hymn. A triumphant hymn like “Joy to the World” contrasts strikingly with the mournful singing of advent hymns. The whole family can see that a change in season has definitely taken place.

Another custom that young children especially love is the Christmas crib. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, advent resolutions are made by each member of the family and an empty crib is laid on the family altar. Nearby is a basket full of “hay” that can be offered as a visual sign of the sacrifices being made by members of the family. By the time Christmas arrives this manger is overflowing with “hay” and makes for a comfortable bed for “baby Jesus.” Usually it is the mother of the family that lays “baby Jesus” on the hay as the family sings a hymn such as “Silent Night.”

On December 6th, a visit from St. Nicholas takes place. In our family, two of the older boys dress up in costumes, one as the good bishop and the other as Pieterbass his assistant. St. Nicholas brings candy canes, apples, oranges, and nuts. As St. Nicholas gives each child his gifts, he asks the child what he has been doing to prepare his heart for Christ’s coming at Christmas further reinforcing the resolutions that were made at the beginning of advent. This is a bit elaborate but there are more simple ways to celebrate St. Nicholas day. Many children find their boots filled with goodies on the morning of his feast day.

Gingerbread and gingerbread houses have long been associated with this season. Many do not know that gingerbread is symbolic of the Blessed Virgin Mary because it gives off “the odor of sweetness.” It can be a nice family tradition to make gingerbread houses or decorate gingerbread cookies on St. Nicholas Day then eat them as dessert on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

A very old Catholic custom is the Jesse tree. The first recorded Jesse tree is found in one of the rose windows on the Chartres cathedral in France. In Catholic homes beginning on December 1st running through the 16th an ornament is hung on the bare Christmas tree in the main living space of the home. Each night the father reads a scriptural account of salvation history that is represented with an ornament. On the lower boughs are displayed apples, fig leaves and serpents. Raising upward are tents, camels, and altars of sacrifice followed by rainbows, stone tablets, and tree stumps. Then comes a parade of slingshots, oil lamps and temples. As the top of the tree is neared, seashells, a staff that blooms lilies and Immaculate Hearts grace the branches. On the 16th the star of Bethlehem is placed on the top of the tree. The O Antiphons start on the 17th and continue through the 24th. Each of these ornaments are purple giving the tree a penitential look. On each is a title for Our Lord that is read one at a time as the nights close in on Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, after the little ones have gone off to bed, the time comes to remove all the advent ornaments and decorate the tree for Christmas leaving only the star on top reminding us of Christ’s birth in a stable in Bethlehem so many years ago. All the presents that have been thus far hidden are brought out and placed under the tree. The transformation impresses on little hearts that something wonderful happened on Christmas Day.

In our home, nutcrackers and other secular decorations show up on the first Sunday of Advent and on each consecutive Sunday more decorations are put up. Each child has a his own nativity set that is displayed, but the baby Jesus is sent off to “Santa”. It later shows up in their stocking on Christmas morning at which time the child goes and places it in his nativity scene before opening presents.

Families will have to decide how to strike a balance between secular celebrations and religious customs. My husband and I have chosen to mix in a bit of the American culture that we enjoyed as children. Nevertheless Rudolf and Santa are very much on the sidelines in our children’s minds. When asked if there really is a Santa Claus we always answer that it doesn’t matter who delivers the gifts, they all come from the Christ Child. This has worked well in our family.

It is sights, tastes and sounds that impress childhood memories the most. The best way to pass on the faith is through these senses so take the time to give your children a slow advent. And if your home is not filled with little ones, remember Our Lord wants us to become as little children and these customs can be tailored to mature households as well.

Kathleen Bowen is a wife and homeschooling mother of ten children. She began industriousfamily.com in 2013. As her children have grown, they’ve taken her down the path of Catholic moviemaking. Her family’s 5th film is currently in pre-production.

