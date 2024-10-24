Here is what ‘Christ is King’ really means

On today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I share the original meaning of the Feast of Christ the King, what happened to it in the 1960s, and how these fundamental changes affected the faith of Catholics around the world.

(LifeSiteNews) — This weekend is the Feast of Christ the King.

Wait. Stop. I know what many of you will be thinking: “John-Henry! You’re a month early! It’s at the end of November or so, on the last Sunday before Advent.”

Well. It might surprise you to learn that this weekend is actually the original date of this great modern Feast of Christ the King, which was established in 1925.

This feast, its movement from this weekend to the end of the liturgical year, and what the feast itself has come to mean today, all this tells us so much about the current state of the Church and the world.

In this video I’m going to tell you:

The original meaning of the Feast of Christ the King and why the pope established it.

What happened to it in the 1960s and how this fundamentally changed the meaning of the feast.

How these changes have affected the faith of Catholics throughout the world.

Sounds big for a feast that’s still less than 100 years old, right? But by the end of this you’re going to be shocked at what has happened.

Stick around, you’re not going to want to miss this. This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

