Here’s how a traditional Christmas is celebrated in Germany

(LifeSiteNews) — Hello and welcome to Regensburg, Germany, where we are in the middle of the von Thurn und Taxis Schloss, the von Thurn und Taxis castle, and our host is Princess Gloria. We wanted to bring you, all of our great supporters, readers, and viewers of LifeSiteNews, a glimpse of a traditional, beautiful Christmas.

We know we’ve been deprived of that at the White House over the last year, and unfortunately also at the Vatican the last couple of years. Actually, the last number of years. So we wanted to give you a beautiful, Catholic, holy, real Christmas celebration. No better place to do it than here in Germany with Princess Gloria.

She’s going to take us through a number of things. First of all, the beautiful Christmas market that they have right here in the castle. These walls of the castle surround the most glorious Christmas market in all of Germany. Please join us for a beautiful and traditional Christmas in Germany.

For that and much more, watch the latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show below:

Or listen to the audio version below. Stay tuned for Part 2 tomorrow evening!

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











