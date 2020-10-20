Here’s proof Trump is trying to lead America back to God
October 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Did you catch President Trump the other day acknowledging Jesus Christ by name? Did you see him pointing up to heaven and saying we need help from God, not only science, in dealing with coronavirus?
Most of the media totally ignored it. But LifeSite covered it. It was only one of the examples where you can see that President Trump is fulfilling that prophecy made in the 1980s about him being used powerfully by God. He is truly leading America back to God and in this show I’ll show you many examples of how he’s been doing that. Stay tuned.
Just this Sunday at Mass, we heard the reading from Isaiah about how God chose King Cyrus to free the chosen people from Babylon. Even though Cyrus was not a believer, he was chosen by God to carry out His will. The Lord took the King by the hand, we heard. How very similar that is to the prophecy of the Catholic holy man Tom Zimmer we heard about from the 1980s. He was told that God had His hand on Donald Trump and would use Trump as His instrument.
And we have seen truly miraculous things happen with Trump, a man who literally no one could have believed would do anything remotely close to leading America back to God. And yet look at what he’s done.
Just last week, Trump pointed to heaven acknowledging God as the “boss” from where comes our help. He acknowledged Christ by name and His greatness and boy what an effect it had.
Just before that, he lambasted those who were bashing the Catholic faith of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett saying that he would stand with her and defend her faith.
Earlier this month he spoke of protecting the Catholic Church specifically, praising the Catholic faith.
But remember how recently he was kneeling in front of the altar at the National Shrine of Pope St. John Paul II in Washington.
And back in September, LifeSite’s Wasington, D.C. correspondent Doug Mainwairing reported: “Trump’s official announcement accepting the Republican Party’s nomination to run for re-election was immediately followed by a beautiful rendition of Ave Maria – Hail Mary – sung in Latin, honoring the Blessed Virgin Mother.”
While churches were being attacked and burned during the riots he stood in front of the closest church to the White House holding up the Holy Bible.
But it was actually right out of the gate we could see a massive sea change with President Trump. In stark contrast to President Obama who intentionally omitted references to God contained in the United States’ founding documents and official declarations in his speeches, both at home and abroad, Trump mentioned God several times in his inaugural address and surrounded himself with faithful Catholics and other Christians.
That contrast was most striking in President Trump’s first Thanksgiving proclamation. In 2009 President Obama made history in his first year in the White House as the first president to omit directly thanking God in his Thanksgiving Proclamation, a trend he largely continued in during his remaining years in office. But President Trump mentioned God eight times in his first Thanksgiving address.
I’m going to tell you my favorite example of Trump bringing America back to God in just a little bit, but remember when in February 2017 the First Lady Melania Trump prayed the Lord’s Prayer at a Trump rally and the president complimented her for it. It was incredible.
Just before that, President Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast. He said the world has a duty to stop the genocide of Christians in the Middle East, that we “must never, ever” stop asking God for wisdom.
Remember the President’s first Christmas address? He spoke of “the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” in an address watched by millions and millions around the world and that was unashamed of America’s Christian heritage.
In May of 2018, Mike Pence revealed that President Trump regularly asks to open White House meetings in prayer.
But President Trump’s leading America back to God is not only about what some may dismiss as pious platitudes. He has taken action with real results for Christians.
There are so many items I could list here but we only have time for a few. Check out this list from the Family Research Council. Here are only a few highlights:
-
Already by July 13, 2017 — Under President Donald Trump, more Christian refugees were admitted to the United States in the first six months of 2017 than Muslim refugees, a departure from the Obama-era.
-
January 16, 2018 — President Trump proclaims January 16 “Religious Freedom Day” - "No American – whether a nun, nurse, baker, or business owner – should be forced to choose between the tenants of faith or adherence to the law."
-
May 3, 2018 — Trump signs executive order creating faith-based office in White House
-
Oct 12, 2018 — U.S. Christian pastor freed from Turkey after Trump admin deal
-
On December 26, 2018, the Department of Justice filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court defending a publicly-displayed cross-shaped veteran's memorial.
-
Trump got rid of the contraceptive mandate which harmed faith based organization such as the Little Sisters of the Poor.
-
In May of last year, Trump signed an executive order allowing churches to speak from the pulpit on political issues and not risk their tax-exempt status, while also protecting religious freedom in speech for individuals.
-
The Health and Human Services (HHS) department under Trump has investigated conscience complaints related to abortion. On August 28, the HHS Office of Civil Rights issued a notice of violation to the University of Vermont Medical Center for forcing a nurse to participate in an abortion despite a conscience objection.
-
On September 23, President Trump hosted a meeting during the U.N. General Assembly and gave a speech solely on the topic of religious freedom. During the speech, he announced a U.S. policy initiative to protect places of worship, pledging an additional $25 million in funding to protect religious sites and relics. President Trump also announced the U.S. would form a coalition within the business community to protect religious freedom. This is the first time a U.S. president has hosted a meeting focused solely on religious freedom at the U.N., according to the Family Research Council.
-
And remember when he declared churches “essential services” because anti-religion mayors and governors were allowing liquor stores and abortion mills to open but not churches? It wasn’t just talk.
-
On April 14, DOJ filed a statement of interest protecting the religious liberty of church-goers in Greenville, Mississippi. During the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Greenville banned all religious services, even those that were able to abide by social distancing standards with drive-in church services.
-
On April 17, the Department of Homeland Security included “clergy for essential support” in its list of personnel and entities deemed “essential” for purposes of responding to the coronavirus. This designation allows clergy and pastors more freedom to continue to operate and serve those around them in need at this time.
-
On April 27, Attorney General William Barr directed federal prosecutors to monitor and, if necessary, take action to correct state and local policies that discriminate against religious institutions and believers while battling the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ve got to end here so this won’t get too long, but I want to conclude with my all-time favorite memory of President Trump promoting faith in God.
It was during his trip to Poland where in response to his faith-filled speech the Poles could not help but chant “Donald Trump, Donald Trump.” And what was his own chant?
“America says with you… we want God!”
