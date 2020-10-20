Here’s proof Trump is trying to lead America back to God

October 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Did you catch President Trump the other day acknowledging Jesus Christ by name? Did you see him pointing up to heaven and saying we need help from God, not only science, in dealing with coronavirus?

Most of the media totally ignored it. But LifeSite covered it. It was only one of the examples where you can see that President Trump is fulfilling that prophecy made in the 1980s about him being used powerfully by God. He is truly leading America back to God and in this show I’ll show you many examples of how he’s been doing that. Stay tuned.

Just this Sunday at Mass, we heard the reading from Isaiah about how God chose King Cyrus to free the chosen people from Babylon. Even though Cyrus was not a believer, he was chosen by God to carry out His will. The Lord took the King by the hand, we heard. How very similar that is to the prophecy of the Catholic holy man Tom Zimmer we heard about from the 1980s. He was told that God had His hand on Donald Trump and would use Trump as His instrument.

And we have seen truly miraculous things happen with Trump, a man who literally no one could have believed would do anything remotely close to leading America back to God. And yet look at what he’s done.

Just last week, Trump pointed to heaven acknowledging God as the “boss” from where comes our help. He acknowledged Christ by name and His greatness and boy what an effect it had.

Just before that, he lambasted those who were bashing the Catholic faith of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett saying that he would stand with her and defend her faith.

Earlier this month he spoke of protecting the Catholic Church specifically, praising the Catholic faith.

But remember how recently he was kneeling in front of the altar at the National Shrine of Pope St. John Paul II in Washington.

And back in September, LifeSite’s Wasington, D.C. correspondent Doug Mainwairing reported: “Trump’s official announcement accepting the Republican Party’s nomination to run for re-election was immediately followed by a beautiful rendition of Ave Maria – Hail Mary – sung in Latin, honoring the Blessed Virgin Mother.”

While churches were being attacked and burned during the riots he stood in front of the closest church to the White House holding up the Holy Bible.

But it was actually right out of the gate we could see a massive sea change with President Trump. In stark contrast to President Obama who intentionally omitted references to God contained in the United States’ founding documents and official declarations in his speeches, both at home and abroad, Trump mentioned God several times in his inaugural address and surrounded himself with faithful Catholics and other Christians.

That contrast was most striking in President Trump’s first Thanksgiving proclamation. In 2009 President Obama made history in his first year in the White House as the first president to omit directly thanking God in his Thanksgiving Proclamation, a trend he largely continued in during his remaining years in office. But President Trump mentioned God eight times in his first Thanksgiving address.

I’m going to tell you my favorite example of Trump bringing America back to God in just a little bit, but remember when in February 2017 the First Lady Melania Trump prayed the Lord’s Prayer at a Trump rally and the president complimented her for it. It was incredible.

Just before that, President Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast. He said the world has a duty to stop the genocide of Christians in the Middle East, that we “must never, ever” stop asking God for wisdom.

Remember the President’s first Christmas address? He spoke of “the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” in an address watched by millions and millions around the world and that was unashamed of America’s Christian heritage.

In May of 2018, Mike Pence revealed that President Trump regularly asks to open White House meetings in prayer.

But President Trump’s leading America back to God is not only about what some may dismiss as pious platitudes. He has taken action with real results for Christians.

There are so many items I could list here but we only have time for a few. Check out this list from the Family Research Council. Here are only a few highlights: