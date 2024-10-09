Here’s what the Church has given us to respond to Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Catholics could encourage their parishes to have their church bells rung, light Candlemas candles, and ask priests to include the special commemorations ‘to repel tempests.’

(LifeSiteNews) — As Hurricane Milton approaches, Catholics could encourage their parishes to have their church bells rung, light Candlemas candles, and ask priests to include the special commemorations “to repel tempests.”

Church bells and storms

Church bells are primarily used to announce the hour of church services, and perhaps also to tell the time and signify weddings, funerals and other such events. But they have more uses than that.

In the 13th century, a classic collection of the lives of the saints described the main functions of church bells:

At obsequies I mourn, the thunderbolts I scatter, I ring in the sabbaths; I hustle the sluggards, I drive away storms, I proclaim peace after bloodshed.

This may sound like a strange idea; perhaps almost superstitious. But in fact, the traditional rite of blessing a church bell (familiarly called “the baptism of bells,” although there is no pretence of it being a sacrament) includes the following prayer:

… When its melody shall sound in the ears of the peoples, may the devotion of their faith increase; may all the snares of the enemy, the crash of hail-storms and hurricanes, the violence of tempests be driven far away; may the deadly thunder be weakened, may the winds become salubrious, and be kept in check; may the right hand of Thy strength lay low the powers of the air, so that hearing this bell they may tremble and flee. Through Christ our Lord. R. Amen.1

The official prayers of the Church are sacramentals, and blessings like this make the bells sacramentals as well. We can trust that, if we approach the sacramentals with true faith, God will ensure that they do what they are supposed to do.

Other sacramentals, practices and prayers

Another important practice for protection against storms is the lighting of a blessed candle, especially one which was blessed at Candlemas (or ‘The Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary’) on 2 February each year.

Some break off a portion of their Palm Sunday palms and use this to light the blessed candle. This should be done whilst asking for the intercession of Saint Barbara or Saint Walpurga, both of whom are invoked against storms and extreme weather.

The Traditional Latin Mass missal also includes special prayers (called “commemorations”) to be offered during the Mass itself, in this case “To Repel Storms”:

Collect: We beseech Thee, O Lord, that all wickedness being driven away from Thy house, the fury of the raging tempest may pass away. Through our Lord.

Secret: We offer Thee, O Lord, our praises and gifts, giving thanks for the blessings bestowed upon us and ever humbly praying that they may be continued towards us. Through our Lord.

Post-Communion: O almighty and everlasting God, who by chastening dost heal us and by forgiving dost preserve us, grant that we Thy suppliants may rejoice in the peace and consolation which we desire, and ever enjoy the gift of Thy mercy. Through our Lord.2

At this time, Catholics in the path of Hurricane Milton would be well advised to ask priests to include these prayers at their Masses (if they are not already doing so), and could perhaps ask them to ring their church bells constantly—so that “the crash of hail-storms and hurricanes, the violence of tempests be driven far away.”

Editor’s Note: Various governmental bodies are offering various warnings, advice, or orders for areas in the path of the hurricane, including evacuation in some cases. We are by no means whatsoever suggesting that readers disregard this. Just as grace builds on nature, so also does God expect us to exercise ordinary prudence, rather than to presume on supernatural intervention. LifeSiteNews accepts no liability for any harm or damage caused following the disregard of such warnings, advice, or orders.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











