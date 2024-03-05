Here’s what Trump needs to do to defeat the globalists

If Trump wants to fight the globalists, he needs to convert – he needs the saving power of Jesus Christ and the sacraments – he needs to embrace the Catholic faith.

Pledge to pray for the conversion of Donald Trump to the Catholic faith

(LifeSiteNews) — With the Supreme Court ruling that Trump cannot be taken off state ballots, President Donald Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination. His record on life, faith, family, and freedom is a mixed bag, but even despite that, what he has achieved for our values has been remarkable. However, he has said clearly that he wants to take down the deep state – that he wants to fight the globalists.

Remember his incredible statement made to the United Nations in 2017? He repeated that direct declaration of war against the globalists to their faces at the World Economic Forum in 2020.

Taking on the globalists who control banking, the Big Tech oligarchs, the corporations that pull the strings of governments around the world, means Trump is wanting to take on a fight that is far beyond him, that is beyond America – even at its height – that is beyond any national power. Since the globalist plan as we see it rolling out is a plan hatched with the inspiration of the demonic, there is no longer a political solution to the mess we are in today. What is needed is divine intervention.

And if Trump wants to engage in that fully, he needs to convert – he needs the saving power of Jesus Christ and the sacraments – he needs to embrace the Catholic faith – and that is why I’m begging you to pray with me for President Trump to do just that.

But wait. Before you say that will never happen, let’s review some of the hints that suggest such a conversion is indeed possible (and we know biblically speaking that salvation is open to all people regardless of the wretched state they are in or were in).

Remember him kneeling with Melania in front of the altar at the National Shrine of Pope St. John Paul II in Washington?

Remember when in February 2017 First Lady Melania Trump prayed the Lord’s Prayer at a Trump rally and the president complimented her for it? It was incredible.

Trump’s official announcement accepting the Republican Party’s nomination to run for re-election in 2020 was immediately followed by the first-ever rendition of the Ave Maria – the Hail Mary – right from the White House and sung in Latin.

Remember the President’s first Christmas address? He spoke of “the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” in an address watched by millions and millions around the world that was unashamed of America’s Christian heritage.

In May 2018, Mike Pence revealed that President Trump regularly asks to open White House meetings in prayer.

And we know that under Biden the illegal immigration crisis is crazy, but under Trump, already by July 13, 2017 – more Christian refugees were admitted to the United States in the first six months of 2017 than Muslim refugees, a departure from the Obama era.

Remember Trump got rid of the contraceptive mandate which harmed faith-based organizations such as the Little Sisters of the Poor?

One of my all-time favorite memories was when he declared churches “essential services” because anti-religion mayors and governors were allowing liquor stores and abortion mills to open but not churches.

But Trump’s legacy is not all roses, not at all. And this is another reason why we need to pray for his conversion. Remember he was bamboozled by Anthony Fauci and gave us the abortion-tainted jabs which he still considers a good thing despite all the harms caused?

He also had an abysmal record on homosexuality, even though he was good on the trans insanity.

But even Melania his wife, a Catholic, is confused on the issue (and with Pope Francis the way he is it’s hard to blame her), but you should know where things stand and see the need for conversion.

As president, Trump appointed the three conservative Supreme Court justices who were instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade. He also regularly enacted pro-life policies, including cutting off Title X funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion vendors. He also reinstated and expanded the Mexico City policy, forbidding taxpayer funds from going overseas to fund abortions.

However, since the fall of Roe, he has distanced himself from the pro-life movement and criticized states passing laws that restrict the killing of preborn babies. He criticized Governor Ron DeSantis, a 2024 opponent, for signing a law that makes most abortions illegal when a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, calling it a “terrible mistake.”

Years ago I learned of a prophecy by a holy Catholic man named Tom Zimmer who lived out his later years in a church in Italy, which houses the home where Mary grew up and experienced the Annunciation. He spent all his later years in the church hearing many Masses per day and praying at all hours. In 1983, while Trump was still a playboy, he prophesied that Trump would bring America back to God.

“There’s a man who has the hand of God on him. He has the IQ of a genius. And a first-class education. And everything he approaches he attacks with blinding efficiency … his name is Donald Trump,” Zimmer told a Dr. Claude Curran who I had on my show. Dr. Curran informed Tom that the man he was speaking about was actually known to be a high-flying, jetsetting millioniare who dated models, but then Tom said:

“No, Claude. I’m telling you, the hand of God is on him, and God is going to use him in the future.”

So there is great hope for Donald and Melania Trump, but a conversion is needed. The graces of Christ and His holy sacraments are the only things that can defeat the evils Trump has declared he wants to take on. Will you join me in that prayer? I know the former nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, prays for President Trump.

At LifeSite, we were privileged to be asked by Archbishop Viganò to publish his open letter to President Trump, and when the president himself retweeted it and spoke of his thanks and admiration for Archbishop Viganò, it was tremendous.

Archbishop Viganò wrote:

For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship. Your participation in the March for Life, and more recently your proclamation of the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, are actions that confirm which side you wish to fight on. And I dare to believe that both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons. Mr. President, my prayer is constantly turned to the beloved American nation, where I had the privilege and honor of being sent by Pope Benedict XVI as Apostolic Nuncio. In this dramatic and decisive hour for all of humanity, I am praying for you and also for all those who are at your side in the government of the United States. I trust that the American people are united with me and you in prayer to Almighty God.

So will you join me and pledge to pray for the conversion of President Donald Trump? Sign the Prayer Pledge now. May God bless you, may God bless America, and may God bless President Trump.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Pledge to pray for the conversion of Donald Trump to the Catholic faith

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











