Here’s why NOBODY can support abortion

(LifeSiteNews) — The abortion debate in America has reached a boiling point, and it’s only going to become more hot now that Donald Trump is president once again.
Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the different worldviews simmering beneath the surface have overflown into two, starkly different realities.
Since that time, some states have enacted strict bans, standing up for the sanctity of life.
Others have doubled down on expanding abortion access, turning their policies into open season on children in the womb.
What’s really at stake here?
This isn’t just a legal battle – it’s about defending the inherent dignity of every human being, from conception to natural death.
There are hundreds – thousands – tens of thousands – who have never heard the full case for why abortion is wrong under all circumstances.
And that’s why we need to break down the arguments for them. And one outstanding place this is done is a book called Abortion Matters, published by Philos Educational Publications, which has been really helpful in putting together this presentation for you.
