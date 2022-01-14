How to prepare for possible food shortages

Given the facts that employees are constantly sent home to 'quarantine when they aren’t sick and border crossings are often bunged up due to red tape ostensibly needed to 'slow the spread,' it was only a matter of time before commerce would reach a bottleneck scenario.

(LifeSiteNews) – If you have been paying attention, you likely know already that if lockdown measures and border restrictions continue, shortages of products will be inevitable.

Given the facts that employees are constantly sent home to “quarantine” when they aren’t sick and border crossings are often bunged up due to red tape ostensibly needed to “slow the spread,” it was only a matter of time before commerce would reach a bottleneck scenario.

It seems as if that bottleneck is fast approaching, and it is likely that we will all start to see the effects in our lives in some way. The recent news about vaccine mandates for truckers is the most alarming.

If we think back to those grey days of March 2020, we might recall hordes of shoppers doing their best Black Friday impersonation and storming the shelves for non-perishable goods and toilet paper. I remember a friend sent me a picture of a gentlemen at a store trying to get the last bit of household paper off the empty shelves – the image showed the man considering the price-point of a box of luxury facial tissue. He seemed desperately in need of bathroom tissue, but only for a reasonable price. It was ludicrous.

At any rate, we can say with confidence that the obsession with bathroom tissue that marked the beginning of this communist sojourn was an omen; we started with our heads in the toilet and have not lifted them out yet.

The inefficiencies that have marked the COVID-era are enough to supply material for a ten-volume dissertation, and we cannot possibly address them all here. But suffice it to say, our governmental stupidity is catching up with us in a big way, and it is time to make ready.

What will the shortages do to our food supply?

It is hard to say what everyone’s grocery store will look like, as the shortages will affect different regions in different ways. But it is certain that certain products will become scarce and prohibitively expensive.

This is especially true for us Canadians, for there are foodstuffs that cannot be produced here with any consistency due to climate challenges – I did not say climate change!

Tropical fruits and crops out of season will sky-rocket in price, which might make avocado toast a thing of the past. Specialty products will become scarcer.

However, it isn’t just access to luxury produce that will be affected. There are many products that support our infrastructure, like fuel, that will have a harder time crossing the borders, which will affect agriculture, let alone the transportation of food.

As a result, shelves will be sporadically empty, and prices will get very high. All things will continue to rise in price, even if just relatively to their pre-government idiocy price points.

Purchasing habits are a problem

If we think back to the great toilet paper rush of March 2020, everyone bought tonnes of papier, only to have their closets full of an absurd amount of tissue and kitchen towel, emptying the shelves for no reason. I remember speaking to a store manager at the beginning, and he told me that there was no actual paper shortage, but people were hoarding huge amounts of it, snapping it up every time it came in. Again, our heads were in the toilet.

Now, considering there are actual shortages this time, and not just make-believe ones, the problem will be more severe. You can bet your house on the fact that the CNN-ogling masses will be elbowing each other – double masked and triple vaxxed, of course – through the aisles to stock up on whatever food they can chuck into their socially-distanced shopping carts.

This means that in addition to an actual shortage, our collective avarice and stupidity will exacerbate the process further.

Along with our purchasing habits, we can expect our financial and spending habits to be exposed as prices soar.

We have been living through a real-estate boom as people take advantage of low but floating interest rates. At the same time, we have accrued huge amounts of national debt, and many have become used to government welfare programs to buttress living beyond our means. It is only a matter of time before the banks call in their rates, which will make mortgages unaffordable to loads of consumers who have bought more than they can afford.

Couple this with the fact that prices will rise at the grocery store, and you have a recipe for disaster. If history is any guide, massive debt, low rates, and a housing surge is pretty much always followed by a crash.

If you are honest with your finances and find yourself in a precarious position, some downsizing might go a long way.

How to ensure you have enough food

There are a few things to remember.

We live in the most obese and calorie-excessive time in human history – only the unluckiest will be actually hungry . The shortages will be caused by problems with transport and infrastructure; there will still be plenty of animals and products to consume. There is always a solution for an enterprising and motivated individual.

If you were to take stock of your cupboards right now, you would probably find many random foodstuffs. If you were honest with yourself, you would probably be calorically fine for maybe 2 or 3 weeks if you didn’t purchase a single extra item. Now, you wouldn’t have variety or your favorite food, or a diversity of vitamins, but you wouldn’t starve.

It is good to keep this in perspective in order not to act like the lunatics on the cusp of losing their collective minds.

Regarding the plentiful availability of animals to be eaten, you would be shocked by how few people have any experience buying food outside of a supermarket or kitschy farmer’s market. If you drive out of the city, you could literally knock on the door of a family farm and ask if the occupants have anything for sale – which they often will.

Mennonite country is a gold-mine, and many farmers have more animals than they can get processed at this point due to shutdowns and labor shortages. If you get creative, you will easily find someone willing to offload some chickens and beef.

Dairy farmers butcher unproductive cows all the time and almost always have a plethora to off-load.

Chicken farmers and hobby-farmers have more eggs than you could imagine, and because they sell from their driveway or front porch, there is nothing that trucking, or vaccine passports, will do to rain on their parade.

Now you might be thinking that city-dwellers will collectively drive out to the country and buy up all the produce and protein – they won’t.

Remember, this is a society where people were so worried about their posterior cleanliness that they did their best WWE impression in store aisles just to assure a full linen-closet of Charmin when there was no evidence that it was necessary to do so. People literally freaked out about having enough toilet paper while they had running water and wash-cloths: we are not a very smart civilization at this point.

Don’t try to be a ‘prepper’

To conclude, I would advise you to not do your best “prepper” impersonation. For one, there is not enough time to create your own liveable bomb-shelter with a three-year supply of pinto beans. In addition, there is no need to do so.

Rely on your community, whether that is local or throughout an extended area. There is nothing more helpful than helpful friends and family in a time of crisis. As long as you have cupboards stocked of good grains, preserves, and a freezer full of frozen veggies, you will have a much easier time coordinating the bartering of perishable products with friends who think like you than procuring every item you need on your own.

The globalists wackos that are doing this to us want us to be divided and isolated – they have literally made us isolate for weeks on end because of a flu-like illness when we aren’t even sick with it.

They were lying when they said, “We are all in this together.” There is nothing about anything they have done that has promoted any unity amongst the populous who follow their rules; it is a form of diabolical psychological projection par excellence on their behalf.

That being said, we are in a situation where we actually can work together and achieve something beautiful.

One of the main reasons why we have found ourselves in this mess is because we were complacent and divided before the governments decided to do everything they could to ruin civilization.

All storms pass; this one will, too, so why not unite with likeminded people of goodwill and come out stronger than ever? We owe it to our kids to do so.

