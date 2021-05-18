Heroic Nigerian priest shines light on religious persecution from Boko Haram

May 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this special episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I am very pleased to bring you an incredible conversation I had with Father Innocent Sunu. Fr. Innocent is a Nigerian priest who heroically cares for the physical and spiritual lives of faithful Catholics in North Nigeria being persecuted by terrorist group Boko Haram.

Fr. Sunu told me about how Nigerian Christians continue to be oppressed and even killed because they are standing up for the faith. He described how his parish in Madagali, Nigeria, has been really dangerous for priests. “So many of our fore-pastors have been kidnapped. They’re not just being kidnapped. They are being murdered in front of people openly.”

Despite being given the liberty by his bishop to decide where he was to be sent after his ordination, Fr. Sunu chose to go to Madagali. He said that his primary motivation was that God had given him the confidence to make the decision.

When he arrived in Madagali for the very first time, Fr. Sunu saw that the church, rectory, school, and clinic had been “completely destroyed” by Boko Haram terrorists. Even though he was at first shocked and in tears, he knew he was given the responsibility to make “something happen in that place.”

He also mentioned other factors that contribute to the persecutions and hardships faced by Christians in Nigeria. He says that “the military have compromised,” and while they say that they are combatting the terrorists, they are acting against civilians. He described how the government has stopped people from farming, which has led to people going hungry.

LifeSite has set up a LifeFunder page for Fr. Innocent Sunu and his courageous work. I ask you to prayerfully consider making a donation to make a difference in the lives of faithful, persecuted Catholics in the violence-torn country of Nigeria. You can securely donate here: https://www.lifefunder.com/innocent

