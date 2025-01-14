Highlighting important comments from LifeSiteNews readers on our Israel coverage

Some readers often post excellent comments adding crucial information under LifeSiteNews published articles. The following article highlights some of the best of these related to our ongoing coverage of Israel.

(LifeSiteNews) — Some readers often post excellent comments adding crucial information under LifeSiteNews published articles. Those types of comments are most appreciated by LifeSite and its readers. Above all, see the astonishing comments further down from readers “n and m” and “AMDG” related to the attack on the USS Liberty.

I think LifeSite readers, who don’t look at comments under our articles or who miss seeing some of them, would benefit from reading these and clicking on the various links. The phrase, “truth is stranger than fiction” applies to some of these.

The following were posted under the article: USS Liberty survivor to Candace Owens: Israeli attack was ‘false flag’ to drag the US into war

Daniel Stumpf:

A very good article and video! Very instructive! I would direct your attention to the first full paragraph, on page 233, as to a reason for the attack on the USS Liberty: namely, the slaughter of Egyptian Prisoners of War at El Arish. Link to “Body of Secrets” – NOT Highlighted and Link to “Body of Secrets” – Highlighted.

Steve Jalsevac: The above is a fascinating, detailed account of exactly what happened to the USS Liberty and the bizarre reaction of the Johnson White House to the attack as it was ongoing.

Daniel Stumpf:

Also, from a “Body of Secrets” footnote, which I then looked up on microfilm, is Israel’s admission to starting the ‘Six Day War.’

Steve Jalsevac: Israel repeatedly claimed that the Egyptians started the war, and they had to in turn attack them to defend themselves. This lie would have been one of the reasons the Israelis tried to sink the USS Liberty and kill all of its over 200 crew. However, it does not make any sense that they thought they could get away with this unless they thought they had friends in Washington who would cover it up for them which is exactly what happened.

Some Liberty crew members believe the ship was deliberately and recklessly sent in too close to the battle zone so that is would be destroyed by the Israelis. That would cause the many nearby, Egyptian-friendly Russian ships and submarines also observing the war developments to attack the Israelis and then the Americans carrier group nearby would attack the Russians and that would give the Americans the excuse to start a long-desired major US war against the Russians. Thankfully, the Russians restrained themselves.

See comments below regarding the strange behavior of fanatically pro-Zionist President Lyndon Johnson who ordered that the Liberty not be rescued and ordered the incident to be covered up so as to not embarrass U.S. “ally” Israel.

More comments below the follow-up article: Much more on Israel’s attack on the USS Liberty and hijacking of American foreign policy

n and m:

The exploitation of the United States in 1967 until today has only been increasing regarding the destructive method of operation according to the historical TRUTH regarding the U.S.S. Liberty because as this excellent LifeSite article which states: ‘Israel has no desire to make peace. It cares not about the damage it does to America. It only cares about a ‘Greater’ Israel.’ Living proof of the Zionist genocide continuing today against the Gazan populations is the irrefutable evidence and this salient interview of TRUTH by Norman Finkelstein as follows: Israeli Professor Norman Finkelstein: Israel Created an Apocalypse Inside a ‘Concentration Camp’ Professor Finkelstein says some have called Gaza a concentration camp that has turned into an extermination camp since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023. Norman Finkelstein, the Middle East scholar, said in an interview published Monday, Dec 18, 2024, that Israel has created an “apocalypse” inside Gaza during its 14-month siege on the enclave backed by U.S. support. ‘Israel has created an apocalypse — an apocalypse targeting a concentration camp — half of whose inmates are children,’ he told podcaster Eli Hassell. ‘So, if there is outrage and indignation at what Israel is doing, and if — for a period of time — this outrage and indignation dominated news headlines, it’s not because — in my opinion — the international community or the international public is antisemitic or prejudiced against Israel. The horror that it inflicted — has inflicted in Gaza is simply unspeakable.’ Israel has been carrying out extensive military operations inside the enclave since the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack. As of the report’s release date, the genocide spanned 425 days and resulted in the deaths of at least 44,612— mainly women and children. Israel has all but stopped the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave—

creating a man-made humanitarian crisis with no end in sight. Finkelstein noted that Gaza has recently fallen out of the news cycle because of the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, but he said it’s natural that there’s extensive news coverage because of the horror that Israel has been inflicted on “these God-forsaken people,” who have suffered concentration camp for 70 years. Link to full article including the interview: https://trendsinthenews.substack.com/p/finkelstein-israel-created-an-apocalypse

AMDG:

Excerpts from the book authored by Phillip F. Nelson, Remember the Liberty!

LBJ Proclaims Himself ‘King of the World’ One instance of how Lyndon B. Johnson’s delusions surfaced occurred in 1965, while flying high on Air Force One, when he proclaimed to several reporters on board that he had become the most powerful man in the world, as he announced to them that he was basically now the ‘King of the World.’ Johnson had invited four reporters from the press pool into his suite to share cocktails with him in his quarters. They were flying high above his domain, which was now the entire world. He was in an ebullient mood, and this phase of his mania was strengthened with each drink from his glass of Cutty Sark scotch. As he sat in his huge, elevated, custom-designed leather chair (the crew called it ‘The Throne,’) with the reporters arrayed around him in their smaller cloth seats, he decided to remind this select group of reporters about how fortune had smiled on them that day, to be in the presence of the single most important person in the world. Suddenly, Johnson declared, ‘Look around the world: Khrushchev’s gone. Macmillan’s gone. Adenauer’s gone. Segni’s gone. Nehru’s gone. Who’s left – de Gaulle?’’ AP reporter Frank Cormier said that Johnson sneered as he uttered the French president’s name: ‘Then, leaning back in his massive ‘throne chair,’ LBJ thumped his chest in Tarzan fashion and loudly bellowed, ‘I am the King!”

And more from the same comment by AMDG:

Roger Stone wrote the following: For anyone who thinks that Israel would have intentionally attacked an American ship and attempt to exterminate all survivors (including machine gunning the Liberty life rafts, a war crime) without the express orders of the head of the American state, please remember that Israel in 1967 was utterly aware that the tall Texan in the White House was their best friend ever. The Jewish Times has gone so far as to say Lyndon Johnson was the USA’s first Jewish president. Lyndon Johnson had been an advocate of Jewish causes from his first moment as a congressman in 1937 and it is just nuts to think Israel would have savagely attacked an American ship unless ordered to do so by Lyndon Johnson personally. Because Lyndon Johnson had brought the world on the edge of nuclear war in a situation every bit as dangerous as the Cuban Missile Crisis, cooler heads in the USA and USSR decided that relations must be immediately improved between the two nuclear superpowers. That is why the Glassboro Summit Conference was convened June 23-25 in the immediate wake of the Six Day War. Final note: Admiral John S. McCain, the father of his namesake U.S. Senator John McCain was the person who LBJ assigned to issue a whitewash on the USS Liberty within 10 days. The report concluded that Israel had accidentally attacked (“a case of mistaken identity”) the USS Liberty despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary. Admiral McCain’s whitewash report was the precise equivalent of the discredited Warren Commission report on the JFK assassination. The above from Roger Stone is excerpted from: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2015/06/roger-stone/the-uss-liberty-and-lbj/

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

