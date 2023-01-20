Hold the pro-life movement in your hands: LifeSite’s 99% pure silver collectible rounds

Dear friends,

Is there anyone in your life for whom you find it difficult to find a gift? Is there a friend or relative of yours, that loves faith, life and family and is celebrating a birthday, anniversary? Well, I have the perfect gift for you to give them!

You have probably heard of the benefits of investing in precious metals, which was something we were considering at LifeSite as well — especially now in a world where being “de-banked” is a possibility.

We’ve been looking into it for some time. But… who do you go with? Who can you trust?

At LifeSite we have always relied on faith, life, and family values to guide us to the truth, so finding someone who shared our values was extremely important to us.

Then, I kid you not, we found someone who was so faith-filled, so devoted to life and family… When we got talking with them, we just had to strike a partnership.

As many of you can probably guess, this is St. Joseph Partners.

No other precious metals company is as committed to LifeSite’s goals as St. Joseph Partners — and now you can purchase your own LifeSite silver rounds thanks to them.

Never before have pro-lifers been able to directly finance the pro-life movement with their purchases of precious metals.

We have minted just under 10,000 1 troy ounce rounds of 99% pure silver.

Beautiful, historic, and forever enshrining the most important American pro-life victory of a generation, this first edition LifeSite silver round is the perfect gift for yourself or anyone you love that collects precious metals, is avid about American history, and passionate about the pro-life movement.

And, each purchase helps directly fund LifeSite’s pro-life and pro-family mission.

On the front, our pure silver rounds feature LifeSite’s logo surrounded by a brilliant sunburst and draped with olive branches commemorating LifeSite’s 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting and activism that helped bring us to this momentous victory commemorated on the back of the round.

Each round is stamped on the back with an image of the Supreme Court of the United States featuring the date that the high court delivered the historic victory for life, the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

With the March for Life taking place in just hours — this is the perfect gift and commemorative piece for any precious metals collection.

I hope that you are inspired by this great pro-life opportunity, and I hope you join us by clicking the link, and purchasing your very own LifeSite silver round.

God bless,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

