Hollywood actresses rage against Trump for pushing back on child ‘sex changes,’ abortion

Cynthia Nixon, a lesbian with a gender-confused daughter, said it ‘sickens me to my core’ to see 12-year-olds being turned away from puberty blockers because of the Trump administration – the latest example of Hollywood’s extreme depravity.

(LifeSiteNews) — There’s more than one way to destroy a child, and the stars and starlets of Hollywood support nearly all of them.

Exhibit A is a rally held on February 3 in New York City. A crowd gathered to protest Donald Trump’s executive order condemning “sex change” procedures for children, and 58-year-old actress Cynthia Nixon spoke.

Nixon stated that she is “mad as hell” at President Trump and specifically cited NYU-Langone Hospital cancelling at least two scheduled appointments for 12-year-old children to get puberty blockers. Nixon’s speech is worth watching as a revealing insight into Hollywood’s all-in approach to “sex changes” for children:

At a protest against Trump’s executive orders targeting child mutilation procedures on minors, Actress Cynthia Nixon reveals that: -Her daughter is transgender

-Her niece is transgender

-Her best friend’s child is transgender

-Her daughter’s best friend is transgender

-Her life… pic.twitter.com/NGaJ18ZN5z — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 7, 2025

“I am here today as the mother of a proud trans man [i.e., her daughter],” Nixon told the cheering crowd. “I am here today as the aunt of a proud trans man. My best friend’s kid is trans, and my kid’s best friend is trans. My wife and I, our lives are filled with the most amazing, beautiful, brave, [so-called] trans people, young and old, but especially young.”

That sickening line got more cheers from the crowd.

“My trans kid had his [her] top surgery [double mastectomy] at NYU a number of years ago,” she went on. “[Her] doctors were fantastic. [Her] surgeon was the best we could have imagined. And the idea that this city is filled with young people who thought they had a place to go where they could receive the highest care, and that place has now been shut to them sickens me. Sickens me to my core.”

To translate Nixon’s speech: Her daughter began identifying as a man and received surgeries to remove her breasts to present as male. Her niece, it seems, went down a similar path. And despite the fact that transgender-identifying people were nearly unheard of 15 years ago, she and her lesbian “partner” are surrounded by “trans people,” “especially young” ones.

This is a Hollywood star rallying to the barricades … so that young people can undergo grotesque medical experiments from which they will never recover — and the catalyst for the rally was two 12-year-olds having “sex change” interventions cancelled. These are the people pushing transgender propaganda on the country from theatre screens and streaming services, and they bear much responsibility for the social contagion that has swept America’s youth.

Exhibit B is a Hollywood Reporter interview with American actress and comedian Natasha Lyonne — and oddly, it, too, involves 12-year-olds.

Lyonne professed herself “horrified” by what the Trump administration has done thus far, in particular when she thinks of the people “who are going to be taking the hit on a human basis – in the [so-called] trans community, the gay community … women.” She bemoaned America’s history of “violence” and “insanity” and concluded: “When I think of the kids, like the 12-year-old girl that can’t get an abortion … that’s what really rips me apart.”

As Joel Berry of The Babylon Bee commented: “Someone should be asking why so many 12-year-olds are getting abortions in Hollywood.” Indeed.

It’s tempting to write these comments off as the perverse musings of Hollywood celebrities, but it is important to remember that these are still some of America’s most powerful storytellers. As Joe Biden famously observed, the battle for homosexual “marriage” was won by the TV sitcom “Will & Grace” as much as by the street-level activists at Stonewall and San Francisco. That’s why transgender propaganda has infiltrated even children’s programming like “Blue’s Clues,” and why we’re suddenly seeing a conveyer belt of abortion storylines (The Janes, Unpregnant, Never Rarely, Sometimes Always) hit the big screen.

It is always revealing to see what Hollywood actors are horrified by. Usually, it’s evidence of how deeply rotten that institution truly is.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon's writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland's Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

