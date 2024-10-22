Hollywood celebrities make the election all about abortion. Will the strategy backfire?

Actress Jennifer Lawrence declared that 'Abortion is literally on the ballot,' and she's just one of many fearmongering celebs supporting Kamala Harris.

(LifeSiteNews) — Live by the celebrity endorsement, die by the celebrity endorsement. Or at least that’s what happened to Joe Biden when his campaign was rudely aborted by a George Clooney editorial published in The New York Times on July 10 after weeks of mounting pressure. En masse, Hollywood’s stars abandoned Biden and flocked to Kamala Harris, from Taylor Swift to Lizzo, who stumped with Harris in Detroit last week. Usher joined her in Atlanta this month; Megan Thee Stallion gave a sexually provocative performance onstage at a Harris rally earlier in the campaign.

It is easy to understand why. Biden was campaigning for abortion, but Harris’ campaign is all abortion. The stars of the silver screen have always been a pro-abortion bunch, but with Roe gone, the gloves are off. We’ve seen a steady stream of revelatory celebrity memoirs detailing abortion experiences — including Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Kerry Washington, and Leslie Jones — and now Oscar-winning actress Sally Field has detailed her own story of having an illegal abortion in Mexico in 1964.

“These are the things that women are going through now – when they’re trying to get to another state, they don’t have the money, they don’t have the means, they don’t know where they’re going,” Field said in a social media post after describing her experience. “And it’s beyond, and do that to our little girls and our young women, and not have respect and regard for their health and their own decisions about whether they feel they’re able to give birth to a child at that time.” She called on her followers to vote for Harris and to support abortion initiatives on the ballot across the U.S. in November.

“PLEASE. WE CAN’T GO BACK!!” she concluded.

With Harris’ momentum flagging as the “joy” fades, Hollywood’s abortion activists are stepping up. Oscar winner Julia Roberts traveled back to her home state of Georgia to campaign for Harris and “reproductive rights.” Actor Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad fame took the stage at a “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” rally in Arizona to give a speech emphasizing that it is essential, in his view, for daughters to have “within their lifetime the fundamental right of freedom of choice.” He concluded, to cheers: “That’s why I’m enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Governor Walz!”

Jennifer Lawrence echoed Cranston’s assertion that abortion is the most important issue of the election, telling People last month: “Abortion is literally on the ballot. That’s the most important thing is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.” (Not an important thing, mind you — the most important thing.) Lawrence has just served as executive director a pro-abortion documentary — Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are producers — that claims that women are dying due to pro-life laws. Jody Foster showed up at a “Vote for Abortion” rally a few months back along with Melissa Fumero, Busy Philipps, and June Diane Raphael. And then there’s this lovely advert, published on X by Julia Louis-Dreyfus this week:

I don’t know about you, but I’d really like to get the government out of my f*cking snatch. pic.twitter.com/0HVdsCHufL — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 20, 2024



Again, the message is simple: Vote for Kamala Harris, because she will bring abortion back come hell or high water. Abortion is the most important issue to Hollywood; both the celebrities and the Harris campaign are banking on enough Americans feeling the same way to put her over the top in battleground states where it may come down to the ground game and handfuls of voters. Will it work? I have my doubts (although they may be too optimistic). As Robert George noted this week: “VP Harris’ big celebrity endorsements clearly aren’t helping her. My question is whether they might actually be hurting her by playing into the Trump narrative that this election pits Woke elites and their interests and values against ordinary working people of all backgrounds.”

Let’s hope he’s right.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

