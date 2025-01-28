Hollywood desperately tries to prop up the failing transgender agenda

As cautious optimism grows that the transgender craze may have run out of steam, the entertainment press is celebrating the fact that the Karla Sofía Gascón, a trans-identifying man, has become the first 'openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Oscar.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The transgender movement may have lost control of the federal leviathan—as evidenced by a series of sweeping actions taken to reaffirm the male-female sex binary and purge gender ideology from government institutions over the past week—but they still have an iron grip on America’s most decadent cultural powerhouse, Hollywood.

As cautious optimism grows that the transgender craze may have run out of steam, the entertainment press is celebrating the fact that the Karla Sofía Gascón, a trans-identifying man, has become the first “openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Oscar.” (I always find that description weird—are we assuming that there were scores of secretly transgender people previously nominated for Oscars?) Gascón starred in the musical Emilia Pérez, which has racked up 13 Oscar nominations, a near-record.

The entertainment industry is making a statement: We’re still all in on the transgender movement, and we’re going to do our best to take America along for the ride. The critics have been raving about the film and giving it five stars with great intensity.

The film—and I’m not making this up—is about a transgender Mexican drug lord. I have not watched this film (or any of the other Oscar nominated films, for that matter), but this clip, which is going viral on X, gives you a taste of how simultaneously gross and unintentionally hilarious this musical is:

That song, by the way, is titled “La Vaginoplastia,” and in case you missed it, the soaring lyrics run thusly:

Hello, very nice to meet you I’d like to know about sex change operation I see, I see, I see Man to woman or woman to man? Man to woman From penis to vagina Is it for you? For me? No What’d you like to know about it, madam? I wanna know it all, what is the protocol? The technics and the risks? How many operations? How much time do you need? Mammoplasty? Yes Vaginoplasty? Yes Rhinoplasty? Yes Laryngoplasty? Yes Mammoplasty? Yes Vaginoplasty? Yes Rhinoplasty? Yes Laryngoplasty? Yes Chondrolaryngoplasty? What is that? Adam’s apple reduction Yes, yes, yes, yes

That Mexican cartel boss wants all of the “gender-affirming care” he can get. This song is more than just a crime against truth, it also does severe violence to the concept of music itself. It fails even as propaganda, which is obviously the point here. The filmmakers want us to understand that transgender surgeries are fun, which is why they attempt to show us a series of patients in various stages of transition between man and woman while pumping a peppy, ludicrous soundtrack at us.

But it is difficult to imagine who this musical is for, exactly. As I have noted before in this space—and in an entire chapter in my recent book How We Got Here: A Guide to Our Anti-Christian Culture, the entertainment industry has produced some incredibly potent and dangerous propaganda on the transgender agenda before. This, however, is not that. Disgusting, yes. An attempt at glamorizing butchery, yes. But this, I think, is too ludicrous to be dangerous. It comes off as more of a loyalty test. If you are on the rainbow team, you’ll wildly clap and cheer at the Oscars even for this. If you don’t…well, perhaps you’re insufficiently committed.

The entertainment press is already proving that their loyalty is unquestionable, referring to the swarthy male drug lord as “she.” It’s hard not to see that clip and think: “This is why you guys lost the election.” That guy doesn’t look like a woman—he looks like the sort of guy Trump is promising to deport, and everyone but the most committed ideologue can see it.

