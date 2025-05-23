Hollywood freaks out over Planned Parenthood defunding threat

(LifeSiteNews) — America’s largest abortion business may be finally getting defunded — and celebrities are reacting like someone is going after their baby.

On May 22, the House reconciliation bill — which stops the forced taxpayer funding of abortion through Medicaid — passed and headed to the Senate. The House bill would stop the flow of taxpayer dollars to abortion giants like Planned Parenthood, which is the maximum time allowed under bill rules.

Pro-life legislators have been trying to defund Planned Parenthood for years, and this time House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has publicly pledged to defund “Big Abortion,” may finally have succeeded. The Trump administration has also withheld Title X funding from Planned Parenthood affiliates effective April 1 and is supporting South Carolina in a Supreme Court case to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid programs.

Planned Parenthood is getting very nervous and has called their most faithful allies to the barricades to defend feticide and, of course “transgender care,” which has become a lucrative sideline for the abortion giant over the past several years. Over 250 celebrities signed a full-page Planned Parenthood ad in The New York Times, which reads:

I’m for Planned Parenthood. Because I’m for freedom. And Americans are losing more and more of our freedom to decide how we live our own lives. Because I’m for health care. And 1 in 4 people in the U.S. have been to a Planned Parenthood health center for care: birth control, cancer screenings, wellness exams, STI testing and treatment, abortion, gender-affirming care, and more. Because I’m for you and me — not the government — deciding what care we need and where we can get it.

Celebrity signees included musicians Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, Pedro Pascal, Addison Rae, Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, Gracie Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Sheryl Crow, and Cyndi Lauper. Actors included Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne, Zoey Deutch, Melissa McCarthy, Natasha Lyonne, Christina Ricci, Alfre Woodard, Alexandra Shipp, and Julianne Nicholson. Feminist leader Gloria Steinem, comedian Nikki Glaser, and a laundry list of other liberal elites are also featured.

“Trans people need health care providers they can trust, just like everyone else. Planned Parenthood health centers are a lifeline for so many across this country who rely on them for inclusive care,” trans activist and actor Laverne Cox said in a statement published by Rolling Stone. “I’m for Planned Parenthood because they provide a space for queer people to feel safe, supported, and affirmed in who they truly are.”

Indeed, there is more than one way to destroy a child — and Planned Parenthood offers most of them, supplying puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, including to minors. As Planned Parenthood’s own website states, “Most of our health centers provide hormone therapy and other gender-affirming services for transgender and nonbinary patients.”

As SBA Pro-Life America noted on X: “Planned Parenthood’s desperation is showing — teaming up with celebrities for a last-ditch ad push as their non-abortion services drop over 50%, yet abortions rise 23%.” The celebrities, of course, don’t particularly care about the non-abortion services. They back Planned Parenthood because it is an organization that represents their values.

It is difficult to see who the target audience of this ad is. GOP legislators won’t be convinced by arguments about the necessity of “gender-affirming care” that they also largely oppose. Democrats don’t need to be convinced to back Planned Parenthood. The average reader of The New York Times is already on board, as well. If the last election cycle proved anything, it is that celebrity endorsements don’t help — and may even hurt. Kamala Harris nailed down endorsements from everyone from Beyonce to Taylor Swift while campaigning on abortion across the country, and the Democrats lost the presidency, the House, and the Senate.

