Hollywood producer sentenced to jail for pimping women to entertainment elites 

There are so many connections between the so-called sex industry and the entertainment industry that they often appear to merge.

(LifeSiteNews) — Hollywood’s latest scandal features Dillon Jordan, founder of production company PaperChase Films and producer of hits such as The Kindergarten Teacher (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and The Kid (Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke). Fifty-year-old Jordan, according to a report from Deadline, has been sentenced to five years in prison for “pimping out women to other producers, actors, and Hollywood elite.”

Jordan used PaperChase Films to launder cash from his international prostitution ring for at least seven years, raking in an estimated $1.4 million between 2010 and 2017 and serving clients that, according to prosecutors, included the rich and famous. The New York Post noted that Jordan’s johns included “well-known producers” who were left unnamed — including one who apparently invested $250,000 with Jordan.

According to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss: “As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women. Now the party is over, and the film is a wrap.” Jordan was arrested in San Bernadino County in 2021 and indicted in the Southern District of New York. One of the charges included “conspiracy to violate the Mann Act, a federal law that criminalizes the transportation of ‘any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.’”

Jordan’s victims made statements alleging that they were sex trafficked and forced to take drugs and alcohol against their will. One woman stated that when she was 18, Jordan fed her alcohol, took her to a Las Vegas hotel room, and charged a man $3,000 to have sex with her. That same night, he took her to a party, undressed her, “and walked her around on a leash, crawling on her hands and knees” and highlighting to party attendees how young she was — “Look, she is barely 18!” — and pointing to “her bedazzled Hello Kitty phone case” she was hanging on to.

At the party, Jordan handed her off to “an unidentified actor” who took her to his California mansion “where he raped her and forced her to have sex with other women over multiple days.” In her victim impact statement, she wrote to Jordan: “I remember feeling scared out of my mind as my eyes rattled back and forth in my head from the drugs you had quite literally pushed into my mouth. You separated me from reality, made me question my self-worth, and long after this was all over, I still feel the shame and regret and self-doubt.” She was one victim — but there were many others. Prosecutors detailed at least 11 sex parties between 2011 and 2014 where some of those present were trafficked.

According to prosecutors, Jordan took about 40% of the fees taken from each john. “For years, the defendant operated and profited from an extensive prostitution business that catered to wealthy men and was predicated on the exploitation of young women,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated. Jordan escaped a stiffer sentence by striking a plea deal in 2022, and Judge John Cronan noted that if he was able, he would have given the disgraced movie producer a much stiffer sentence.

As with Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, the names of the celebrities involved in Jordan’s sex ring have not been revealed — but we know from other investigative reporting that pimping young, vulnerable women to the rich and famous is a common practice. A bombshell documentary series last year — one that went almost totally unremarked on by his enormous entourage of former followers — revealed that Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and many of his celebrity pals were rapists. The Playboy Mansion was the site of many sexual crimes, and Hefner served as a flesh-procurer for many of the famous men who were happy to hang with Hefner in exchange for violent sex with the young women he provided. Horrifying stories of celebrity rapes leaked out for years, but Hefner’s network of police officers, media handlers, and wealthy friends helped smother those who tried to speak out.

In fact, there are so many connections between the so-called sex industry and the entertainment industry that they often appear to merge. The ex-porn stars I have interviewed have often brought up the fact that celebrities used high-end call girls — many of them being pimped by facilitators such as Jordan — for sexual release or as party companions. Some of the interviewees will not name the celebrities; others do. I have been given the names of many A-list celebs by former porn stars who insist that all their ugly stories stay off the record. Suffice it to say that when someone like Jordan gets caught, it is no surprise. Of course, he’ll be out in five years or less — and, just like Hefner, his celebrity pals will likely ignore his record and quietly resume their relationship.

After all, who knows what Jordan knows about them. They’ll want him to stay quiet.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

