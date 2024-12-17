Hollywood will cling to transgender ideology until the bitter end

Hollywood was the first institution to back the transgender movement. It seems likely that they will also be the last, leveraging the full force of their cultural power to breathe life into a movement that is being slowly dragged down.

(LifeSiteNews) — Hollywood was the first institution to back the transgender movement. It seems likely that they will also be the last, leveraging the full force of their cultural power to breathe life into a movement that is being slowly dragged down by malpractice lawsuits, legislation, and the crushing weight of evidence that not even an ideologically captured scientific establishment can hide.

Indeed, some Hollywood stars are simply pretending that the debate about “sex changes” for children isn’t even happening and that detransitioners and their testimonies do not exist. During interviews for his recent Netflix documentary Will & Harper, which features the comedy icon’s road trip with his trans-identifying friend Harper Steele, Will Ferrell claimed that “transphobia” exists simply because “we fear what we don’t know.”

“It’s so strange to me, because Harper is finally… her,” Ferrell said of Steele, who is male. “She’s finally who she was always meant to be. Whether or not you can ultimately wrap your head around that, why would you care if somebody’s happy? Why is that threatening to you? If the trans community is a threat to you, I think it stems from not being confident or safe with yourself.”

Of course, the point detransitioners are making is that they were not safe from gender ideology, and that they are suffering from life-altering and mutilating “treatments” that have destroyed their bodies.

Ferrell’s response to that entire debate was an awkward video standing next to Steele, in which Steele prompted him to express his support for “transgender children”:

There is another reason Hollywood will hang on until the bitter end. As I noted in an essay last year, parents who transitioned their children cannot admit the truth about what they have done – because to do so, they will have to admit that they encouraged and facilitated irreversible damage perpetrated against their own sons and daughters. And in Hollywood, having a “transgender child” seems to have become positively trendy.

As I’ve reported before in this space, one of Ben Affleck’s children identifies as transgender; one of his second wife Jennifer Lopez’s children uses gender-neutral pronouns. Charlize Theron is raising her son Jackson as a girl. NBA star Dwyane Wade and his actress wife Gabrielle Union are raising his son as a girl. Conversely, Walking Dead star Khary Payton his raising his daughter as a boy. All insist, of course, that they are merely being supportive of their child’s new “identity.”

Thus, celebrities have been the tip of the spear in pushing back against legislators seeking to protect children from the transgender movement. There are plenty of them: Ally Sheedy (who has a trans-identifying daughter), actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty (who also have a trans-identifying daughter), Cher (trans-identifying daughter), comedian Colin Mochrie (trans-identifying son), Sex & the City’s Cynthia Nixon (trans-identifying daughter), reality star Heather Dubrow (trans-identifying daughter), Jamie Lee Curtis (trans-identifying son), Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber (trans-identifying son), singer Sade (trans-identifying daughter), Sigourney Weaver (“non-binary” child), and Sting (“non-binary” child). That, by the way, is a very incomplete list.

In a tight competition, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden stands out – all of her children have adopted LGBT identities. “What drives me is because it’s right and what’s happening right now is wrong,” Harden stated during the 2023 Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon according to the Advocate. “What drives me is my children are all queer. My eldest child is nonbinary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid. And you know, they are my kids and they teach me every day.”

Indeed. To ask the question: What are the chances of all of them being LGBT? is to be accused of being transphobic – to answer it would be even more offensive.

That is why dissident filmmakers are so important – to ensure that honest storytelling and reporting on the transgender agenda is actually taking place. Documentaries like Matt Walsh’s What is a Woman?, Taylor Reece’s Deadname, and Jennifer Lahl’s Detransition Diaries are essential contributions to this debate, and potent counters to propaganda like Will & Harper. Hollywood will hang on until the bitter end – and make no mistake, it will be bitter.

