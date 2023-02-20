Holy Face of Jesus devotion helps fight the evils of globalist totalitarianism

Today on The John-Henry Westen Show, Father Lawrence Carney explains how this devotion can help 'change the tide of history.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic priest says devotion to the Holy Face of Jesus is a most effective weapon in fighting against the evils of globalist totalitarianism, making reparation for its crimes, and “changing the tide of history.”

On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I’m joined by Father Lawrence Carney, a priest in the Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, and author of the new book Secret of the Holy Face: The Devotion Destined to Save Society. Father Carney, who has been studying and promoting the Holy Face of Jesus devotion for several years, explains what the devotion is, what it can accomplish, and how you can participate.

Devotion to the Holy Face of Jesus grew out of the visions of Our Lord to a Carmelite nun named Sister Mary of St. Peter in mid-1800s France. In those visions, Father Carney says, Jesus gave us a “blueprint of how to overcome the evils of this world, especially the revolution against God.”

“So in [the] 1840s Jesus told Sister Mary St. Peter that my Father is greatly offended by two sins, and that is blasphemy and profanation of Sundays and holy days of obligation,” he says. “Jesus said to her, my Father’s not going to so much punish the human race with the elements but is going to punish the human race with the scourge of revolutionary men. So that’s the main point of this devotion, because we know there’s a world revolution going on against God. It’s a neo-paganism. But this devotion helps us to become wise, because we see that God is actually the one giving us the curse. And he actually tells us how to get out of it.”

That plan for overcoming the curse of world revolution against God — currently manifested in globalist totalitarianism and its anti-life, anti-family agenda — is to make reparation, which Father Carney defines as “restoring the relationship between God our Father and the human race.”

“It seems like the powers, the elites, want to have world slavery,” Carney says. “And one of the promoters of this devotion … saw [Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels’s] Communist Manifesto when it came out, and he said if these revolutionary men have their way, the whole world’s going to be enslaved. And he said the churches are going to be closed up. And he mentioned this in the 1800s … it’s kind of a dress rehearsal [for what] we’ve seen in the last few years.”

“So many people are getting behind this devotion, because once people start to see how powerful it is and how it is a devotion for our times, because it’s about the face of God, the image of God, and the enemy is doing things like wanting to cover our faces,” he adds. “To fight against communism, not so much with tanks and missiles and becoming a president of the United States or a governor of a state, but being the best Catholics we can be, God tells us in this devotion how we can change the tide of history.”

The Feast of the Holy Face of Jesus takes place every Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. Father Carney directs those who want to learn more about this devotion to check out his new book and consider joining the Archconfraternity of the Holy Face.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

