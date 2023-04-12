Homosexual teacher explodes at kids: You’ll be ‘dealt with severely’ for rejecting LGBT ideology

‘You don’t have a choice whether or not you learn about LGBT+ in this school,’ the British teacher said. ‘It’s one of our values, and if you refuse to do it, that will be dealt with severely.’

(LifeSiteNews) — For decades, progressives have been aggressively informing us that they are devout fans of “diversity” and “multiculturalism.” These words have taken on an almost totemic significance, with “diversity is our strength” becoming a mantra for Canadian lefties. I have my quibbles with these buzz-words—diversity is a description, not a value—but I have often found myself wishing, over the past few years, that those who brandish these terms actually believed in them.

What we have found as the LGBT movement achieved cultural dominance is that for progressives, “diversity” is where people look different, but think the same. Thus, Western nations (primarily Anglosphere countries) can take in enormous numbers of immigrants from developing countries, so long as the many children of these immigrants are poured into the funnel of the state education system and emerge with the same values as the post-Christian kids. In Canada, immigrant communities have protested the radical sex-ed of the state schools; in the U.K., it is mostly Muslims who are fighting back against indoctrination.

Anyone who wants a nauseating glimpse of what state schools have become merely needs to follow journalists like Christopher Rufo or Chaya Raichik (more famously known as “Libs of TikTok”). But for a perfect microcosm of how entitled, post-Christian educators feel about the indoctrination they’ve been tasked with, this video clip of a teacher reading his students the riot act at the Stationers’ Crown Woods Academy, a secondary school and sixth form in the Greenwich area near London, England, really encapsulates the attitude of educators towards diversity (of thought).

Schools have become Maoist indoctrination camps. pic.twitter.com/9RXgqCEUWz — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) April 1, 2023

“Let me make this very clear,” the teacher tells his students. “You don’t have a choice whether or not you learn about LGBT+ in this school. You don’t have a choice. It’s one of our values, and if you refuse to do it, that will be dealt with severely. Why would I not? Why would I care if anyone in this room wants to love somebody, whether it be a man or a woman? Why would I care if someone wants to say: ‘Do you know what? I don’t know if I’m more male or more female. I’m exploring.’ Why does that matter to me?”

It’s a good question, because it obviously matters to this man very, very much. He goes on: “It doesn’t hurt you, but it definitely hurts other people by the words you use. You don’t understand that this has an impact.” When he was in school, the teacher said, he’d been bullied by the girls — and the scars had stayed with him ever since. “Why would anyone choose to say something that would hurt anyone else? Let me make this very clear: You don’t have a choice whether or not you learn about LGBT+ in this school. You don’t have a choice. It’s one of our values, a British value … and if you say something that’s derogatory or could hurt somebody else in this room, that is very serious, and it is as serious as if you were using racist language. Do not do it.”

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 12967 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“That’s the value,” the teacher concluded. “That’s the approach we take in this school. And if there are people sat here who don’t agree with what I’m saying, you need to go home and have a conversation with your parents. Say: ‘Why are my values so different to what Britain is? Why have I got this view? Where does it come from?’ The only thing you can be taken out of [class for] is sex education, and that is from your parents … Nobody in this room has done that. LGBTQ is not sex education. That is relationships. You do not have the authority or the ability to refuse to do it. I cannot tell you how much having people not recognize who I am and openly say that they don’t value who I am, because when you say ‘I don’t agree with LGBTQ people,’ you’re saying you don’t value me.”

It is clear, at this point, that the teacher is forcing a hostage audience of children to affirm his identity: “I’ve given a lot to this world,” he said. “I’ve adopted two children.”

“Why should I be judged based on who I choose to love? Whether you agree or not, don’t say something that’s going to make me or someone like me feel less human … Anyone got any questions?” Unsurprisingly, there are none.

That teacher’s tirade — and his tone is almost jarringly aggressive — is a good encapsulation of what public education looks like. There is not multiculturalism here — only a monoculture, flying the “Progress” flag, or “Pride” flag, or transgender flag. There is not choice. There is no diversity. There is no dissent. And if you come from a family with traditional values, this homosexual teacher wants you to go home and berate them and ask them why you’re different and then convert to his values, instead.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











