Homosexual ‘throuple’ seeking 3-parent birth certificate launches business to help others obtain kids

(LifeSiteNews) — A homosexual “throuple” seeking three-way equal legal recognition as “fathers” for an adopted two-year-old daughter and six-month-old surrogate-born son say they are on a quest to help other homosexual threesomes acquire motherless babies.

The three males — ages 38, 38, and 36 — first made news a year ago when they sought to be the second “throuple” in the United States to have all three of their names included as parents on their adopted daughter’s birth certificate.

More recently, they announced in a social media video the birth of a boy created via the semen of one of the men, an anonymous egg donor, and a surrogate.

Two of the males are currently the legal parents of both children.

After posting about their life on Instagram, they have had other “throuples” contact them for “relationship advice and tips on how to start a family as a trio,” according to a report by the Independent.

“We have a lot of friends that reached out to us about surrogacy and people that we’ve never met,” one of the males, named Mitch, told the news outlet. “So we are going to start our own surrogacy and adoption consultancy where we can refer people so they can have a good experience like us.”

Another of the three, Ben, said, “I think that for us, it’s always been a new way of living and creating a family, so I’m sure there’s a lot more people that would probably go this route or have an interest in (being added to a birth certificate).”

“We can hopefully create a pathway for other people to be able to do this as well,” he added.

While seeking to produce a child via surrogacy, they at first worked with an agency in Cancun but then switched to another in Mexico City.

“The semen and embryos were flown from Cancun to Mexico City, and they had to pick out an egg donor, and new embryos were created,” according to the Independent.

The throuple would like to have one more child via surrogacy. No mention has been made of the fate of the other children still in existence as embryos.

After the adoption of their legal daughter, one told the Independent that she “is going to love having three dads – she will always have so much love. We would let them know love is love from a mother or a father.”

But that is demonstrably untrue. Their children will hunger for the love of their mom, who is missing from their lives.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell ruling established a right to same-sex “marriage” across the land in 2015, everything changed for children yet to be born. Their natural right to be brought up by their biological Mom and Dad ostensibly disintegrated as a matter of law and, sadly, as a universal expectation of society.

“The consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize gay marriage have not been restrained to the ability of two adults to marry,” noted Katy Faust and Stacy Manning in their ground-breaking book, Them Before Us; Why We Need a Global Children’s Rights Movement.

“The decision has led to the dismantling of children’s primal, ancient, natural right to their mother and father,” they explained. “It’s a worldwide phenomenon: Everywhere gay marriage becomes law, children’s rights suffer.”

Whereas fatherless children have long been objects of pity, they are now joined by increasing ranks of motherless kids, thanks to same-sex marriage and the burgeoning techno-medical reproductive industry that serves homosexual individuals and mono-gendered couples, throuples, and more.

“Thanks to surrogacy, facilitating mother loss has become a billion-dollar industry,” Faust and Manning said.

The story of the throuple seeking full three-way legal recognition for the children entrusted to their care while also seeking to increase the number of throuples raising kids raises questions of enormous, far-reaching importance.

“Are those inclined to (throuplehood) relationships being treated unjustly when their consensual romantic bonds go unrecognized? Are their children unconscionably ‘stigmatized?’” Ryan Anderson wondered in his book, Truth Overruled; The Future of Marriage and Religious Freedom, published shortly after Obergefell was decided.

“Monogamy’s privileged place in Western law and culture was based on the belief that the one man and the one woman who unite in the comprehensive act that produces a child should form a stable family,” Anderson said. “But if the male-female nature of marriage is utterly arbitrary, what’s so special about the number two? What is the principled reason for denying “marriage equality” to threes and fours and more?

“Pretending as a matter of law that men and women are interchangeable, that ‘monogamish’ relationships work as well as monogamous relationships, that ‘throuples’ are the same as couples, and that ‘wedlease’ is preferable to wedlock, will only lead to more broken homes, more broken hearts, and more intrusive government,” he predicted.

“Americans should reject such revisionism,” Anderson declared, “and work to restore the essentials that make marriage so important for societal welfare: sexual complementarity, monogamy, exclusivity, and permanence.”

Now, nearly a decade later, that message has become more urgent than ever.

