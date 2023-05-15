Homosexuals can’t stand Mother’s Day because it reminds them of the harm they’re doing to kids

Their defensiveness about Mother's Day betrays the fact that they know motherless families are a tragedy.

(LifeSiteNews) — We were told, when same-sex “marriage” was legalized, that it would change nothing. We are being told the same thing about the transgender agenda now. The reality, as we are seeing almost daily, is quite different. We have babies being raised “genderless.” We have families where every single child claims to be “queer.” And we have a relentless effort to eliminate all gender distinctions entirely and insist that gender fluidity has replaced the gender binary.

As an LSN report highlighted last week, progressives are successfully pushing for gender-neutrality across the board. Women in particular are being erased and replaced with terms and phrases such as “menstruator” and “pregnant person” and even—I’m not making this up—“bleeders,” among many others. Transgender inclusivity generally means transgender exclusivity.

A recent fracas in Toronto highlighted this fact. A public high school put up a Mother’s Day sign created by children in Grade 6 in honor of their mothers reading: “Life does not come with a manual. It comes with a mom.”

Predictably, this incurred outrage on social media. According to CP24, the sign was dubbed “inappropriate” and “mega exclusionary” and in “bad taste”—and more. Even more predictably, the Kew Beach Junior Public School promptly took the sign down after people began calling and emailing the school.

According to the Toronto District School Board spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz: “Grade 6 students at Kew Beach came up with the first quote collectively as they prepare for Mother’s Day this weekend, to share how much they care for and depend on their moms. Upon feedback, the school recognized that this quote does not reflect the inclusivity of our community, and took immediate steps to address the issue. The sign has now been updated with a new message of an encouraging acronym for May…”

The Mother’s Day sign has been exchanged for a bland message that doesn’t refer to moms at all: “M: Make this month count A: Accomplish [sic] your goals Y: You can do this.”

To recap: A sign celebrating moms created by sixth graders to mark Mother’s Day was taken down because “critics” alleged that celebrating moms is “exclusionary.” Why? Because to assert that children need a mother—which would once have been considered an anodyne, obvious statement to make—is to implicitly critique same-sex couples. To assert that children need a father is to do the same.

If children need a mother and a father, then two men or two women adopting children are actually denying those children someone they fundamentally need. And so instead, progressives now claim that men and women are interchangeable, and that children do not need a mother and a father—just one or two or more people of any sort. We cannot even praise or celebrate mothers without it being taken as a slur against same-sex couples in deliberately motherless families.

Their defensiveness betrays the fact that they know motherless families (and this also goes for fatherless families) are a tragedy, and that they are facilitating that tragedy. It is true that there are children who have lost their mother or their father. That is a tragedy. It is also true that there are many children growing up in broken homes. That, too, is a tragedy. But to say that a child being brought up by two men or two women is a tragedy because they lack a mother or a father? That, according to our culture, is heresy, so much so sixth graders must have their sign taken down for implying it by their assertion that mothers are essential.

As “Pride Month” begins, some version of the LGBT flag will fly over every public school in the province of Ontario, with the explicit blessing of the education minister. But a Mother’s Day message by sixth graders? That has to come down.

