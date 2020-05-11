U.S. Democrats propose ominous ‘6666’ bill for coronavirus tracing

PETITION: Urge your governor to reject mandatory government surveillance post COVID-19! Sign the petition here.

May 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a bizarre story that seems so much like a conspiracy theory that you need to check it out for yourself, House Democrats have proposed a measure to fund tracing of individuals believed to have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus and require them to quarantine. What makes the story seem so far-fetched is that the bill number is H.R. 6666. No joke!

In another strange twist that has to be intentional, the shortened title of the bill is, “COVID–19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act.” H.R. 6666 was introduced May 1, 2020 by 39 House Democrats, led by Illinois Representative Bobby Rush.

The bill authorizes the Health and Human Services department to give out $100 billion dollars for fiscal year 2020 alone “to eligible entities to conduct diagnostic testing for COVID–19, and related activities such as contact tracing, through mobile health units and, as necessary, at individuals’ residences, and for other purposes.”

The bill also seems to suggest an unlimited amount for 2021 and for as long as the Coronavirus looms. In the words of H.R.6666: “sums as may be necessary for fiscal year 2021 and any subsequent fiscal year during which the emergency period continues.”

And the funding is not for something only speculated about. Ventura County California has already rolled out the program, announcing on May 4, 2020 that they were launching a pilot “community contact tracing program.”

The initial announcement on May 4 caused an uproar since it seemed to indicate that county officials would be forcing people infected with COVID (even if they had no symptoms) out of their homes in certain cases.

Dr. Robert Levin, the director of Ventura County Public Health, said the county would be hiring large numbers of contact tracers and isolating every one of the people who test positive for COVID, and find every one of their contacts and make sure they were quarantined and check on them every day. Dr. Levin also noted that the program would likely be nation-wide with thousands brought on to be contact investigators.

Perhaps most controversially, Dr. Levin spoke of removing people from their homes. His words: “We also realize that as we find more contacts some of the people we find are going to have trouble being isolated for instance if they live in a home where there's only one bathroom and there are three or four other people living there and those people don't have COVID infection we're not going to be able to keep the person in that home. Every person who we're isolating for instance needs to have their own bathroom and so we'll be moving people like this into other kinds of housing.”

To watch Dr. Levin’s full remarks, click here to see the full original video.

Dr. Levin’s comments caused a stir with some personalities who have been questioning the lockdown measures to sound alarm bells over possible state abduction of people from their homes.

Dr. Rashid Ali Buttar, an American osteopathic physician who has gained a major audience for his questioning of the lockdown and related measures being utilized to combat Coronavirus, lambasted the proposals for removing people from their homes relating it directly also to H.R. 6666.

“We have no idea if people are going to be testing positive have false positives based upon those tests,” he said. “So the point is that the chance of them testing someone and then being high and then being positive is pretty doggone high even if the person doesn't have COVID 19 but they're going to use that to pull you or your loved ones especially your children away under pretense of public safety.”

“They're going to say that your child has to be removed from you because you have COVID 19 and so to protect your child we're going to take that child or we're gonna take your grandmother or your father or you and put you into quarantine,” he continued. “This is a load of rubbish because if you're in your home isolated who are you going to expose alright? And if they're gonna try to take you away from your family the chances of you having infected your family even if you did really have COVID 19 it's about 99.9 percent so this is a bunch of BS. They're using this as an attempt to further divide us as individuals it divided us from our friends from our social circles now they're dividing us from our own family units.”

Following criticism, Ventura county health PR officials were telling media that the removal of infected persons from their homes is totally voluntary. Ventura county’s Natalie Hernandez told Fox News last week, “we’re not forcibly removing people,” adding that the county was offering a “completely optional service.”

Dr. Levin himself apologized for creating confusion. “I either misspoke or it was misinterpreted – I’ll take the blame of having misspoke,” Levin saidin a press conference reported by Fox News. “I gave people the impression that if you were isolated, you would be taken out of your home and put into a hotel room or a motel room or sequestered in some other way.”

“If I did do that, I am very sorry," he said.

Despite the apologies and the claim of misspeaking, another Ventura county health official let slip the non-voluntary side of the program in another newscast. Chris Ornelas, a contact tracing nurse in Ventura county, said that should someone refuse isolation a health officer would be consulted for “next steps.”

“If it’s someone that is refusing, we will definitely consult with our health officer to look into the next steps,” he remarked.

I called the Ventura County health department Saturday to ask what Ornelas meant by “next steps” but have not yet had a response.

As the program ramps up and gets more and more serious about contact tracing and quarantine confinement of those who may have been exposed to the infection, symptomatic or not, that’s where a perceived connection to the prophesied ‘mark of the beast’ known by the number 666 comes into play, which is precisely why the name of the Democrat bill to fund massive contact tracing being H.R.6666 is so uncanny.

Last month CNN reported on the contact tracing program in effect in China where all residents are required to have a mobile phone app that marks them as either green, yellow, or red. Green enables them to enter public places such as stores, public transit and restaurants while yellow forbids them to enter public places and red means police enforced stay at home.

If you’re thinking something like this will never happen in the West, think again.

Just this month Alberta became the first Canadian province to launch a coronavirus contact tracing app. However, the app is voluntary and as of Friday only had 120,000 or 3 percent of the province’s population of four million download the app. The province is now pushing for more people to voluntarily download the app.

It only makes sense if they’re serious about contact tracing to insist on use of the app the way they are in China. And it would also make sense to somehow ensure that people can’t leave their tracing devices at home when they leave the house, hence the thoughts of implantable tracing microchips.

And in case you’re wondering if such microchips has ever moved beyond the tracking of pets, one U.S. company rolled out micro-chipping of its employees already in 2018. Since then 11 states have banned companies from microchipping their employees. Moreover, just a few months ago, Bill Gates’ company Microsoft patented microchip technology for cryptocurrency, but that’s another story.

