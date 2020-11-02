How Biden is deceiving voters by claiming to be Christian while championing abortion

November 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As the American election looms and the candidates make their final pitch to voters, Joe Biden has been attempting to assure voters that he is, above all, a Christian. He penned an editorial for The Christian Post titled “The greatest commandment has guided my politics” laying out his beliefs: “These abiding principles – loving God and loving others – are at the very foundation of my faith.” And then he said this:

My Catholic faith drilled into me a core truth – that every person on earth is equal in rights and dignity, because we are all beloved children of God. We are all created “imago Dei” – beautifully, uniquely, in the image of God, with inherent worth. It is the same creed that is at the core of our American experiment and written into our founding documents – that we are all created equal and endowed by our creator with inalienable rights.

Of course, Joe Biden is also running on the most pro-abortion presidential platform ever constructed by a Democrat and has chosen as his running mate Kamala Harris, who used her powers as attorney general in California to target pro-life investigative journalist David Daleiden on behalf of her donors at Planned Parenthood. Children in the womb, in other words, may be created in “imago Dei”—but Biden is happy to allow 800,000 of them to be killed in an awful fashion every single year. And unlike previous Democratic presidents, he’s even announced that he’ll force the American taxpayer to fund the carnage.

Biden has flipped his position on the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortion, at the behest of far-Left Democrats (who are now in the driver’s seat.) For years now, he’s been defending his untenable position—technically “believing” the position of the Roman Catholic Church on abortion while politically supporting the abortion industry—by attempting to talk out of both sides of his mouth. Over and over again, he’s claimed that: “I’m prepared to accept for me, personally, the doctrine of my church. But I’m not prepared to impose that on every other person.”

This is obviously nonsense. If Joe Biden actually believes that life begins at conception—which is a scientific truth, not a Catholic doctrine—then he actually believes that abortion kills a human being. And if he actually believes that abortion kills a human being, he cannot possibly excuse backing the intentional, state-funded destruction of human life. Either he believes that the baby in the womb is a baby, or he doesn’t. If he believes it is a human being but, for all his flowery rhetoric about his faith, is willing to sell out the weakest and most vulnerable for political gain, he’s the worst sort of coward and an accomplice to killing. If he doesn’t believe they are human beings, he’s both a science denier and rejecting the teachings of the Church he claims membership in.

To sum up: Either Joe Biden is willing to pay the political piper with baby corpses, or he’s lying about what he believes. He can’t have it both ways.

It’s worth noting here that nearly every column examining his abortion position compares Biden to the Cuomos and the Kennedys and other politicians who have found ways to back abortion while trumpeting their Catholicism. It wasn’t always this way—in fact, the Kennedys and other liberal Catholic politicians were not at all convinced, early on, that they could support abortion politically. JFK said nothing about abortion at all, and Teddy Kennedy actually opposed it early on. But then, they were assured by liberal theologians that they could have their cake and eat it too.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal reported, in “some cases, church leaders actually started providing ‘cover’ for Catholic pro-choice politicians who wanted to vote in favor of abortion rights. At a meeting at the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, Mass., on a hot summer day in 1964, the Kennedy family and its advisers and allies were coached by leading theologians on how to accept and promote abortion with a ‘clear conscience.’ The former Jesuit priest Albert Jonsen, emeritus professor of ethics at the University of Washington, recalls the meeting in his book The Birth of Bioethics. He writes about how he joined with the Rev. Joseph Fuchs, a Catholic moral theologian; the Rev. Robert Drinan, then dean of Boston College Law School; and three academic theologians, the Revs. Giles Milhaven, Richard McCormick and Charles Curran, to enable the Kennedy family to redefine support for abortion.”

Jonsen noted that the meetings at Hyannisport were also “influenced by the position of another Jesuit, the Rev. John Courtney Murray, a position that ‘distinguished between the moral aspects of an issue and the feasibility of enacting legislation about that issue.’ It was the consensus at the Hyannisport conclave that Catholic politicians ‘might tolerate legislation that would permit abortion under certain circumstances if political efforts to repress this moral error led to greater perils to social peace and order.’”

Giles Milhaven would later recall the meeting at Hyannisport at a 1984 breakfast speech for Catholics for a Free Choice: “The theologians worked for a day and a half among ourselves at a nearby hotel. In the evening we answered questions from the Kennedys and the Shrivers. Though the theologians disagreed on many a point, they all concurred on certain basics…and that was that a Catholic politician could in good conscience vote in favor of abortion.” Robert F. Kennedy would be the first Kennedy to come out in support of abortion, being one of the only leading Catholic New York Democrats to support Republican Governor Nelson Rockefeller’s move to legalize abortion in some circumstances.

In the years to come, of course, the Kennedys would become staunch abortion advocates, with Teddy Kennedy, the “liberal lion” of the Senate, viciously attacking Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork for his pro-life views. They also paved the way for other Catholic politicians to not simply accept abortion as a necessary evil, but to champion it as a social good—while claiming, with their other face (the pious one), that they absolutely accepted the Catholic Church’s judgement that abortion was the killing of an innocent, defenceless child. They all do it now—Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that her Catholic faith drives her politics. Only when a real Catholic like Amy Coney Barrett surfaces and they all react like a vampire glimpsing a mirror do we see them drop the act.

Schizophrenia is frequently helpful for politicians, but no matter which way Joe Biden attempts to split this proverbial and literal baby, he is guilty of stunning hypocrisy and wicked disregard for innocent human life. Biden likes to trumpet the separation of Church and State, but ignores the fact that his incoherent position on abortion and other issues are actually the separation of Church and Joe Biden. It’s now an old gimmick, but voters shouldn’t fall for it.

