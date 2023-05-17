How can pro-family Americans help stop the spread of LGBT ideology?

Jason Jones, founder of The Vulnerable People Project, spoke with me in front of the White House on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — Jason Jones believes America is still a “shining city on a hill” but that “the lights are off” thanks to its radically pro-LGBT Biden administration, with the country and world falling further and further into moral chaos.

The Catholic humanitarian, podcaster, former U.S. infantryman, and founder of The Vulnerable People Project spoke with me in front of the White House on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. We discuss America’s export of LGBT ideology and what can be done to stop it.

After mentioning the unrest in various parts of the world such as Ukraine and Yemen, as well as noting the Navy’s attempt to increase recruitment by using a drag queen, Jones likened the United States pushing the LGBT agenda around the world to colonialism.

“And … what makes matters even more sorrowful is that the rainbow flag has become really a flag of imperialism, of colonialism, of disrupting and undermining traditional cultures around the world, cultures that are already falling apart, countries that are already suffering famine and violence than the United States shows up flying this rainbow flag,” Jones said.

“And so we see today sorrowfully that we are on sort of a reprobate crusade into a dark and unraveling world. And that at home it’s unraveling, too.”

According to Jones, America is exporting LGBT ideology to more easily exploit other countries, and that any damage the ideology may have on America itself is collateral damage.

READ: Sri Lanka’s ‘LGBT rights’ bill is a Western-driven attack on the family

“When you look at what’s happening in Central Asia, when you look at what’s happening in Africa and how disruptive it is, it seems to be as if it is by design … to disrupt and bring collapse to these societies, that makes them more vulnerable for exploitation,” he said.

Jones also explained that the solution to the spread of LGBT ideology was that “Christians [should] partner with other people who are just sensible,” as well as living life in accord with the Gospel.

“We need a battle through the institutions,” he said. “We need to win elections. We need to put people in those administrations [whose] policy will reflect people who share our values.”

“But beyond that, we didn’t wait at The Vulnerable People Project,” he continued. “We evacuated U.S. citizens. We’re evacuating U.S. citizens now from Sudan. We’re not going to wait on the government to do this. We cannot wait on the U.S. State Department because, again, they’re spilling poison into the water. We can’t count on them to help us deliver clean water when they’re polluting water.”

“The darker the world becomes, the further our light will shine.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











