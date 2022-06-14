How does Kamala Harris hugging a nearly-naked drag queen uphold the ‘dignity of the office’?

I think that the Vice President has a few things to explain.

(LifeSiteNews)— On Sunday afternoon, June 12, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff made what the media is calling a “historic Pride appearance” at Capitol Pride in Washington, D.C.

Harris and Emhoff took the stage with “Symone,” the winner of season 13 of the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the Vice President’s official Instagram page promptly featured a photo of Harris hugging the scantily-clad drag queen with the tagine “Love is love. Happy Pride!”

We have heard a lot about the “dignity of the office” over these past few years, and somebody will have to explain to me how the Vice President of the United States hugging a drag queen wearing nearly no clothing in public is dignified. Our definitions have changed a lot over the past decade, which is one of the reasons an all-out culture war is being fought over drag shows for children and LGBT indoctrination of minors. But surely—surely—sane people can agree that what happened at Capitol Pride on Sunday with children present was disgusting.

I think that the Vice President has a few things to explain. For example, does she endorse the actions of a nearly naked man with breasts twerking in front of a police officer while children march behind them?

Or the presence of a toddler so young he constantly wandered and had to be redirected by an adult while waving a hand-drawn rainbow sign amidst public displays of nudity and debauchery?

Or multiple children watching as costume-clad members of the “Puppy Play” community and a “theybie” walked on outfitted in sex gear?

Or how about a marcher stopping to grasp the railings and twerk as a crowd of children walked past? In fact, the hundreds of children exposed to these public displays of sex acts?

I suspect the Vice President, who with Joe Biden was alleged to have “brought dignity back” to the White House, thinks all of this is a good thing. One reporter asked a fellow(?) dressed as a leopard if it werepositive that there were “so many children” at Capitol Pride, and the leopard was effusive. “I think it’s a great thing because I feel like making kids aware of what is around them is important” so they become more accepting, and “if you’re not capable, it’s a developmental problem, and this is how we fix that problem.”

The interviewer asked the leopard what he thought of the kids seeing (adult) nudity and twerking. He was effusive again. “Sometimes when you grow up, you see some nudity. You understand that. It helps you to understand who you are.”

Another woman concurred. “I absolutely love it because I work at a Montessori daycare, and we are very open sexuality based with our children,” she said. “We have several children who are non-binary, very queer, and it’s a very beautiful community, so I love to see it here as well.” The non-binary queer children’s community, that is.

Another noted that children “get the chance to be open to whatever their body or their mind is telling themselves—they get to learn that at such a young age, and I love that for them.” A girl with face-paint agreed, saying that only homophobic people disagree with exposing children to all of this and that bringing kids along “helps normalize Pride.” A number of men told the reporter that attending Pride was important for children’s awareness.

READ:DeSantis says Biden is ‘off his rocker’ for tying school lunch funding to transgender acceptance

So that is what dignity is to the Democrats—exposing children to nude adults, sexual dances, drag queens, and the public acting out of weird sexual fetishes ranging from bondage gear to identifying as animals. That is what they believe children should be exposed to—because “love is love.” Only decades ago, Democrats—including Joe Biden himself—would have furiously called you a liar if you accused him of supporting such things. But here we are. Their agenda is out and proud, and we can all see them for who they are.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

