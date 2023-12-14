How humor and satire can be powerful tools for good in the pro-life movement

Live Action’s new viral video ‘A Simple Way To Solve The World’s Problems’ shows how clever use of satire can advance anti-abortion advocacy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Humor and satire have long been an underused tool in the pro-life movement’s toolbox, and it isn’t difficult to see why. Abortion, after all, is a deadly serious matter, and dead babies are nothing to joke about. Despite the fact that abortion activists have tried to make feticide a punchline, it is no laughing matter. I’m not the sort of right-winger who thinks anything can be funny. Some things just aren’t.

Over the years, however, a handful of pro-life groups have successfully used satire to skewer the abortion industry. A few decades ago, Life Dynamics – run by the late Mark Crutcher – produced an illustrated book titled Quack the Ripper: News from the Red Light District of Medicine, filled with jokes about abortionists. The intended effect of the jokebook was to stigmatize the abortion industry and those who worked in it, and it was filled with jokes such as:

Q: What do you say to an abortionist in a three-piece suit? A: Will the defendant please rise?

The Babylon Bee, of course, has been masterful in its use of satire in defence of the pro-life cause. An April headline: “Tragic: Post Office Fails To Deliver Abortion Pill On Time And Now There’s This Adorable Baby.” An excerpt:

According to doctors, not taking an abortion pill has been directly linked to cuddly babies being born alive. ‘Taking an abortion pill destroys a baby’s blood supply, ensuring no one experiences the calamity of seeing their wonderful, squishy faces,’ said Dr. Rhonda Miller. ‘If only this baby’s mother could have taken that pill, she wouldn’t be suffering through looking into the precious eyes of her daughter. It’s almost enough to make me cry.’

READ: Vivek Ramaswamy proposes codifying ‘sexual responsibility for men’ to address abortion

Other headlines are similarly brilliant. From May: “Abortionist Worried He May Have To Become One Of Those Doctors That Helps People.” Another: “Report: Abortion Doctor Thought He Had Sworn ‘Hypocritical Oath.’” And: “Planned Parenthood Warns New Abortion Laws Will Disproportionately Allow More Black People To Be Born.” This is how good satire is done – it actually exposes the truth about the issue without making light of something that should not be mocked.

Another good example of this would be Laura Klassen at Choice42. Her first satire video in 2018, “The Magical Birth Canal,” was an overnight sensation, poking fun at the illogical pro-abortion view that a human being in the womb has no human rights but that same human – perhaps moments later – has human rights after being born. The fact that abortion activists hated the video – and Klassen – as much as they did proved just how effective this tactic is. She followed it up with a series of other videos, wearing her signature pink wig and, in one case, a radical handmaid’s red robe. The arguments abortion activists use are ridiculous – and ridiculing them makes for potent satire.

Now, Live Action – the pro-life movement’s largest online presence – has gotten in on the game with their new viral video “A Simple Way to Solve the World’s Problems”:

The video takes form of a faux advertisement for Killing Innocent People Inc.: “Don’t like homelessness, mental illness, unplanned pregnancies, or disability? Have we got a solution for you! Welcome to Killing Innocent People Incorporated. Abortion, Euthanasia, Medical Assistance in Dying – K.I.P. does it all! We make all the pesky problems of society disappear by simply exterminating the people experiencing those problems. Join us in making the world a better place by killing one innocent person at a time!”

My only objection the premise of this video, mind you, is that it gets so close to the truth that, in many places, it is scarcely satire. Euthanasia really is being advocated for the conditions that the smiling salesman from KIP says – and I’ve heard abortion supporters argue for feticide in every single circumstance they list, on campuses and on the streets.

I’m glad Live Action is getting into the satire game, and I hope they keep it up. I just wish the videos were a bit more… well, satirical.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











