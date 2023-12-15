How I’m defending my family against the war on food

One of the reasons for the loss of the Catholic faith is that the mother’s ability to live and pass on the faith in her home is under siege.

(LifeSiteNews) — Like all areas of family life, the art of feeding a family is under attack. Those who wish to destroy the Church want to destroy the mother’s role in passing on traditions and customs to her children. Those who wish to control the population want to damage the physical health of the members of the family. When preparing and serving traditional meals is no longer important in families, the mother can no longer nurture her children’s emotional well-being, prevent and treat illnesses, or pass on important religious truths.

Since the changes to the liturgical calendar, it has been observed that many mothers lost more than just the familiar feast days of their youth. They also lost an important part of their motherly role. Before the calendar was changed, mothers knew the seasons when they should lead their family in fasting and, more importantly, in how to celebrate feast days. As time went on, even Friday abstinence from meat was lost in many households because the mother was no longer enforcing it through the meals she served. Many Catholic families no longer looked to the mother for ways to celebrate our great liturgical feasts, and the celebration of these feasts was lost in many Catholic homes.

One of the reasons for the loss of the Catholic faith is that the mother’s ability to live and pass on the faith in her home is under siege. Many mothers have regained ground in this area by following the traditional liturgical calendar and cooking meals that are associated with feast days. These mothers often make sure that their families are fasting and abstaining from meat on the days and seasons that are customary in the old laws of the Church.

Susie Lloyd’s book Please Don’t Drink the Holy Water relates an anecdote about picking up fast food for her family. She wracks her brain trying to remember which fast food chain she is supposed to be boycotting. As she is in the drive thru, no longer able to maneuver her minivan out of line, she realizes that the “good” fast food restaurant is on the other side of the highway. Bewildered, she wonders if she should order anyway—or bypass the order window, cross the highway, and go to the other restaurant. In desperation, she asks herself, “What would Mom do in this situation?” The punchline? Mom would be at home cooking a meal. It may be funny, but it does get one thinking about where a mother’s duty lies.

When I decided to change my family’s diet so that my husband could stop taking anti-seizure medicine, I learned that food can be used to prevent illnesses ranging from neurological disorders to skin conditions. A balanced approach to implementing a diet that promotes health for the entire family is the gut and phycology syndrome—GAPS—diet designed by Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride. Further encouragement can be found from the Weston Price Foundation. Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride is a neurologist who studied nutrition to find a diet that would help minimize her child’s autism symptoms. She has been blacklisted by the medical field: a good indicator that she has something valuable to contribute. Doctors like her and foundations like the Weston Price Foundation have discovered that looking to our past and the nutritious foods that our ancestors ate before the industrial revolution is the key to having a strong immune system and preventing many diseases.

To improve the overall health and energy of their families, mothers need to cook as many meals at home as possible. They can start by providing fermented food at every meal. Before good refrigeration, fermentation was used to preserve food. It has now been discovered that many beneficial bacteria are found in fermented foods and that these bacteria are essential to our overall health. Sauerkraut and yogurt are easy to introduce into a family’s diet. Sourdough bread can replace the other wheat products families rely too much upon.

The war on food is motivated both by greed and the depopulation agenda. The hybridization of wheat and the war on beef support this conclusion. Geneticists have made a strain of wheat with a remarkably high yield per acre, but it is difficult to digest and is wreaking havoc on our health. But there is good news: if wheat is fermented with sourdough starter, it is digestible. The goal of eliminating animal protein from our diet is alarming because of the effect meatless diets have on mental health.

The COVID pandemic exposed the CDC’s corruption and unwillingness to protect the health of the public. It is safe to assume that other regulatory agencies are also compromised. Widespread use of antidepressants, anti-seizure medicines, and pain medicines including narcotics will continue as long as families are not being fed old-fashioned meals like soup made from bone broth and roasts of red meat.

The war on food has not only caused casualties in religious practice and health, it has also taken an emotional toll. Family meals not only nourish the body, they nourish our emotional well-being. The dinner table is where we share our stories and talk about our dreams. It is where we learn lessons from our parents and grandparents. Shared meals are the lifeline that connects one generation to the next. Meals and food are the hallmarks of different cultures and make children proud of their heritage. They give them a sense of belonging to a larger group of people.

Being together and being happy at mealtime has even been proven to promote good digestion. However, modern families are usually too busy running from one activity to the next to enjoy a sit-down meal together. In fact, it seems that the only thing that connects the endless activities is a quick meal between each. Many mothers have been forced to call time on the busyness as they have chosen to make more and more meals the way their grandmothers did: from scratch. They have embraced the art of feeding the family and have discovered that, like all arts, it takes time. But it is time well spent. They have found what their grandmothers possessed, the satisfaction found in the menus, preparation, and presentation of family meals. These meals are not usually fancy or complicated, rather they are nutritious, served with love, and received with gratitude. Families sitting and eating together does much to unite a family, this smallest unit of society.

Satan and those who do his bidding want to destroy the family. Besides the Rosary and attending Mass together the most important way a family can counter Satan’s attacks is by eating meals together. Praying grace before and after meals strengthens family bonds and teaches children that we rely on God, not the government, for all our needs.

In the past, everyone pitched in to make the meals and clean up afterwards. Children ate what they were served, were thankful, and had good manners. Everyone shared in what was prepared, and all knew that hospitality demanded that they take a thankful portion. Many families hold these values important to this day, even as “gentle parenting” is in vogue. Mealtime is a time to feel loved and appreciated. Sometimes it is a place where we say we are sorry or that we were wrong about something. It is a place where concerns are addressed and achievements celebrated. It is also a time when all family members can give their full attention to one another, outside distractions removed. This is where the family ties are tied the tightest.

The art of feeding a family is the art of passing on traditions, keeping the family healthy and developing strong familial relationships. We should look back to where we came from, for it is the only way to see where we are going. The values of previous generations should be embraced. Don’t let those who wish to destroy the family take the past away from us. To gain the victory we must recognize the immense value in preparing meals for the family and the mother’s role in doing so.

Kathleen Bowen is a wife and homeschooling mother of ten children. She began industriousfamily.com in 2013. As her children have grown, they’ve taken her down the path of Catholic moviemaking. Her family’s 5th film is currently in pre-production.

