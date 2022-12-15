How many more mutilated victims of transgender ideology will choose assisted suicide?

Trans activists constantly bombard us with deceitful emotional blackmail, claiming that refusing hormone therapy and sex change surgeries to minors will cause suicides. But what of the detransitioners?

(LifeSiteNews) – Just hours before she died on September 30, 2013, forty-four-year-old “Nathan” Verhelst—a woman formerly named Nancy who had been attempting to transition to male for years—explained why she had requested euthanasia. After beginning hormone therapy in 2009, she had undergone a double mastectomy and then an operation to create a penis to complete the transition. But when she saw herself, she was filled with despair. “I was ready to celebrate my new birth,” she told a Belgian news outlet. “But when I looked in the mirror, I was disgusted with myself.”

Belgium permits euthanasia for “constant and unbearable physical or psychological pain” stemming from an “accident or incurable illness,” and Verhelst’s condition qualified. “My new breasts did not match my expectations and my new penis had symptoms of rejection,” she said sadly. “I do not want to be…a monster.” Instead, she took her suffering to a doctor. She was killed by lethal injection.

That was nearly a decade ago, before the transgender movement had conquered the culture and before the surge of youth identifying as transgender and the legions of young people going on hormone therapy and opting for sex change surgeries. It was also before the trend of “detransitioners” arrived—first in a trickle and now, it seems, a wave. What struck me about Verhelst’s regret and disgust is how similar her words are to the testimonies of many detransitioners who are now going public and testifying to how the transgender industry destroyed their bodies and the despair and self-loathing many of them feel as a result.

I recalled the awful story of Nancy Verhelst when I came across a similar story in a documentary recently released by BNNVARA, a TV network associated with the Dutch public broadcaster. It featured the story of Patrick, who for some time identified as a woman, but became unhappy with his transition. He decided to cut his hair and go back to living as a man. “But that didn’t make me happy,” he related. “I can never be myself again.” He was irreversibly impacted by the transition. “My belly and my bladder are constantly bugging me,” he said. He summarized his life in a single word: “Pain.”

And so, the documentary related: “After years of therapy, Patrick qualified for endless unbearable suffering. He has permission for euthanasia and his psychiatrist Gert Bakker wants to help him.” Patrick sobbed to the camera: “If I want to end my life, Gert will help me. But it’s a huge step and also irreversible.” The video clip was posted to Twitter under the title “Detransitioner euthanized after sex change surgery fail.”

READ: Canadian assisted suicide lobbyists make millions by pushing the vulnerable to take their lives

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with Christian daycare worker fired for refusing to indoctrinate kids with LGBT agenda Show Petition Text 7645 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition A large childcare chain in the United States just fired a faithful Christian caretaker for refusing to read LGBT propaganda to children. As reported on LifeSiteNews, Bright Horizons Children’s Center in California terminated the contract of Nelli Parisenkova for not reading LGBT-themed books to children as young as 1 year-old. Parisenkova, a devout Christian who worked for the company for four years, requested to not read the books because they violated her deeply held religious beliefs. Instead of tolerating Nelli’s Christian faith, Bright Horizons demanded she 'celebrate diversity' or leave. After refusing to comply with this unjust ultimatum, Parisenkova’s boss expelled her from the building, which forced her to walk 20 minutes in 96-degree heat to the bus stop where she had to wait another 45 minutes. Parisenkova is now suing Bright Horizons Children’s Center for violating her religious freedom, and she needs your help to raise public awareness about this assault on her human rights. Sign this petition today to tell Nelli Parisenkova that you stand with her and her Christian faith against the LGBT agenda being pushed by Bright Horizon’s Children’s Center. Bright Horizons thinks it can bully devout Christians like Nelli into submitting to their leftist ideology. Do not let them get away with it! We all must take a stand to ensure these attacks on our shared Christian faith come to an end. Here are the plain and simple facts: No child should be brainwashed to believe that marriage is between two men or two women.

No child should be told that boys can become girls, or that girls can become boys.

No child should be indoctrinated with the erroneous belief there are more than two genders, or that people can choose their gender identity. This is not education. This is propaganda. Nelli Parisenkova was RIGHT to protect children from LGBT indoctrination and she was RIGHT to invoke her Christian faith in doing so. SIGN THIS PETITION NOW to tell her she is not alone in this fight! MORE INFORMATION: Daycare center fired employee for refusing to read LGBT propaganda to toddlers: lawsuit Christian woman fired for resisting LGBT agenda takes on Corporate America: Monday, October 24 Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

READ: ‘Detransitioner‘ tells all in horrifying account of what ‘gender affirmation’ really means

As more detransitioners come forward, we may see more Patricks. Tens of thousand of young people are being physically ruined and turned into lifelong medical patients by the transgender industry. Detransitioners like Chloe Cole have stated that we are about to see thousands more coming out to publicly express their regret as they realize what has been done to them. And then—what of those who become suicidal as they face a life marked by irreversible damage, infertility, and in many cases, an inability to experience sexual intimacy? Trans activists constantly bombard us with deceitful emotional blackmail, claiming that refusing hormone therapy and sex change surgeries to minors will cause suicides. But what of the detransitioners?

As I noted in my 2016 book The Culture War, we are seeing each of our social ills intersect and interlock to create a hellish existence for those struggling to make their way in this broken civilization. The mainstreaming of sexual violence by pornography, for example, is spurring some young girls to identify as males simply because they look at the sadism built into our metastasizing sexual landscape and decide that they would prefer rejecting femininity to participation. The breakdown of the family is creating atomized young people desperate for a tribe to identify with—something that the transgender movement has been able to exploit brilliantly, especially as identifying as LGBT is presented as a way of becoming inherently worth of love and affirmation. And now, we see that the final step to radical autonomy—the right not only to define yourself however you like, but to freely choose self-extinction—has arrived just in time to provide an exit for those who have been mulched in the meatgrinder of the sexual revolution and do not have the strength to go on.

In his recent New York Times column on Canada’s suicide regime, Douthat observed that we are beginning to “see the dark ways euthanasia interacts with other late-modern problems – the isolation imposed by family breakdown, the spread of chronic illness and depression, the pressure on aging, low-birthrate societies to cut their healthcare costs.” The freedom to commit suicide with assistance, he observes, is no freedom, and embracing this idea “will forge a cruel, brave new world, a dehumanizing final chapter for the liberal story.” The intersectionality of the sexual revolution shows us how sex changes, violent pornography, and broken families hideously mesh together. I suspect that we are about to discover the role assisted suicide will play in this sick story as it continues to unfold.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











