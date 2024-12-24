How secularism stole Christmas and what you can do about it

Many secular customs have become so commonplace that even the most faithful Catholics fail to recognize them as a slow ebbing away of the true meaning of Christmas.

(LifeSiteNews) — Every year, we’re told to “keep Christ in Christmas” and to remember the “reason for the season,” but secular society has slowly and carefully replaced Christian traditions with so-called ‘Christmas’ traditions that actually have nothing to do with the Nativity.

Catholics are aware of the typical ways, such as replacing Merry Christmas with Happy Holidays or centering the day around Santa rather than Baby Jesus, but many secular customs have become so commonplace that even the most faithful Catholics fail to recognize them as a slow ebbing away of the true meaning of Christmas.

I asked Elon Musk’s Grok how to remove Catholicism from Christmas, and unsurprisingly, the answers are exactly what most people would view as a “normal” way to celebrate Christmas.

“Highlight and promote the aspects of Christmas that are not inherently religious, such as gift-giving, Santa Claus (derived from Saint Nicholas but often portrayed in a secular manner), decorating trees, and the general spirit of generosity and festivity,” Grok suggested.

Another recommendation was to focus on the celebration of Christmas around the world, particularly in countries that do not celebrate the Christian aspect of Christmas.

“Frame Christmas as a time for universal values like peace, love, and kindness, which are not exclusive to Catholicism or any religion,” was another suggestion.

Another was replacing the Nativity story with books and movies that take place during Christmas but have nothing to do with the Christmas story. This practice has become commonplace as many families have Christmas-themed movies that have become part of their holiday’s tradition.

This is not to say that any Christmas movie other than those telling the Nativity story should not be enjoyed at Christmas, but Catholics should be aware that not every movie set during December truly celebrates Christmas, rather using the feast as a backdrop for a rom com or action film.

Likewise, this year I downloaded Spotify’s recommended “Christmas hits” only to discover that few songs mentioned Christ while most centered around broken relationships or Santa Claus.

While secular society has come up with ways to strip Christmas of its meaning, Catholics can work to restore Christmas by carrying on traditions that remind us of His birth.

Ways to keep Christ in Christmas in a world that has forgotten Him

1) Practice Advent fasting and traditions. Preparing for Christmas is just as important as celebrating the feast. As tempting as it is to dig into Christmas baking during Advent, Catholics are encouraged to fast during this season. Wednesdays and Fridays are also traditionally held as Ember Days, during which Catholic fast from meat.

Practices such as lighting the Advent wreath and decorating a Jesse tree are also traditional ways to prepare for Christmas. Spiritual readings centered around the Second Coming and birth of Christ are also encouraged.

2) Set up a Nativity scene. Even more important than a Christmas tree, each family should have a Nativity scene as a visual reminder of the true meaning of Christmas. Traditionally, Jesus is not put in the manger until after Christmas Mass. Many families allow the youngest child to place Jesus in the manger, a tradition that later becomes a core memory for children.

3) Listen to or sing Christmas carols. Music creates and preserve culture in a way that literature and films cannot. Traditional Christmas carols are an integral part of celebrating Christmas, either by listening to them online or singing at church or in the home.

4) Read the Christmas story. Sitting down to read the Christmas story amid the business opening presents and visiting with family can be difficult, but it is a crucial part of remembering Christ’s birthday.

The Nativity story can be read from either Luke 2:1-20 or Matthew 1:18-25. Families with young children should also look for an edition of the story with pictures to help children visualize the birth of Christ.

5) Attend the Rorate Mass and Christmas Midnight Mass. Waking up for a 6 a.m. Mass is not an easy feat, especially in the winter, but attending a candlelit Mass at dawn is an unforgettable experience. As the priest celebrates Mass in the dimly lit church, Catholics are reminded of the darkness of the world as we wait for the second coming of Jesus.

Just as important is the Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, which is also called the “Angels Mass,” in reference to the angels who brought the good news of Christ’s birth to the shepherds. The Mass begins at midnight, which is traditionally believed to be the time of Christ’s birth. Similar to the Rorate Masses, the darkness of the night symbolizes the darkness of the world before Christ’s birth.

For those who cannot attend Midnight Mass, attending morning Mass on Christmas Day reminds Catholics of the profound joy that Christ brought to the world that day. The Mass, called the Shepherd’s Mass, recalls the shepherds visiting the Manger at dawn to see the newborn Christ.

