How should faithful Catholic parents respond if their child comes out as homosexual?

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Dr. Janet Smith, a Catholic speaker, author, and retired professor of moral theology, sat down with me to discuss sexual abuse by Catholic priests, homosexuality, relationships, and more.

Dr. Smith has written some columns about sexual abuse in the Church, which has prompted victims to reach out to her with their stories. She told me that God didn’t make it easy for her, throwing her some of the toughest cases, including victims who had been ritually abused by priests, but she was happy to offer a listening ear.

“They are just so grateful that someone who has some stature in the Church is willing to hear their stories. I’d say, ‘Why don’t you call me?’ and they’d call and very tentatively say, ‘Are you sure you’re interested in my story?’ I’d say, ‘I don’t know if there’s any way on the face of the earth, I can help you, but I’m very interested in your story.’ And they tell me their stories,” she says.

Smith then offered some details about victims who spoke to her, including one woman who had been abused by a parish priest in satanic rituals with another young girl for two years when she was only 9-10 years old. She’s since reported the incidents repeatedly to no avail.

“All we’ve run up against are lies by the archdiocese. The priest is still alive; he’s serving as a chaplain at an institution that cares for children,” she said. “We’ve tried to get the media interested, and just all we get are slammed doors.” By the grace of God, despite the wounds the woman suffered from the horrific experience, she has maintained her faith and gotten stronger.

I told Smith how difficult these situations can be because people generally want to believe in the goodness of people and can’t imagine a priest could possibly do such a thing, and asked her how that can be sussed out.

“Part of it is the bizarreness of it. People don’t make this stuff up, and you can see the damage. You say, ‘Well, whether this guy did it to you or not, something happened because you’re obviously in a state of trauma or have been,’” she said, adding that exorcists say these stories have a pattern.

Dr. Smith then went into why it’s difficult for people to believe that seemingly good priests would commit these horrendous acts.

“To think that a priest would do this, who’s held Jesus in his hands, it’s next to impossible to believe until you face it outside of your experience. And it’s unimaginable that someone who has gone through formation, has been on the altar, and he’s done good things; many of them did beautiful things,” she said.

I noted that people are often bifurcated because, as she said, these accused priests do some good in their ministry. I mentioned ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick as an example, recalling that when the allegations against him surfaced, a lot of ‘middle of the road’ Catholics looked at him and thought he was a really good guy who gave lots of money to charities and helped many young children with his contributions. This was true, but of course we now know who he really was.

“We have to remember that they are in the group of Satan. So, Satan gives them special gifts, Satan gives them charm, Satan gives them the ability to be fundraisers. He gives them all this window dressing so that people will be sucked into their project,” Smith said. “So it should be no surprise that some of those who are the worst seem the best because that helps Satan out tremendously.”

A bit later in the episode, I asked Smith how Catholic parents should react if their child comes home one day saying they’re gay, given the current culture where homosexuality is celebrated.

“Good Catholic parents would be absolutely devastated [to hear that],” she said. “Sometimes you can get mad at the child, mad at the world, mad at yourself. This is where you have to draw upon all your strengths and take a deep breath, and say, ‘Holy Spirit, help me respond.’”

Smith emphasized that the next steps are to hear the child out, asking them what made them start thinking they were gay, how their life has been since, and if they’re happy, all while reminding them that they are loved. After that, you can discuss next steps privately with your spouse before continuing the conversation with your child.

“The last thing they need is for you to just [say to them], ‘Where did I go wrong? What did I do wrong? How can you be doing this stuff? I can’t believe it! You know how we think, you know this is a path to hell!’ That’s like taking your child and just shoving them into the homosexual community,” she said.

Watch or listen to my full interview with Dr. Janet Smith to hear more about abusive priests, homosexuality, relationships, and more.

