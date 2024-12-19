How the sexual revolution destroyed the family and upended Christian culture

Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is author, pro-life activist, and LifeSite contributor Jonathon Van Maren to discuss his latest book, 'How We Got Here: A Guide to Our Anti-Christian Culture.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is author, pro-life activist, and LifeSite contributor Jonathon Van Maren to discuss his latest book, How We Got Here: A Guide to Our Anti-Christian Culture.

After briefly discussing Jonathon’s background and why he wrote the book, I asked him how we got to the insane anti-Christian culture we’re seeing now.

Jonathon first emphasized just how deeply anti-Christian our culture has become, to the point where parents are allowing their children to have their bodies mutilated, and that this all began with a few intellectuals and revolutionaries laying the groundwork.

“They influenced the culture, and they brought about the sexual revolution. And the sexual revolution transformed virtually every Western culture in the West. And now the West is seeking to bring those values to the developing world,” he said.

Jonathon then stressed the importance of understanding history and recognizing the individuals who influenced these massive shifts in the culture.

“It’s important to identify the people who brought us to this point so we can respond to their ideas, we can recognize their influences, we can root those influences out, and then combat those influences in our family. So it’s people like Margaret Mead, people like Alfred Kinsey … people like John Money, people like Magnus Hirschfeld,” Jonathon said.

“These people began seeding ideas into the culture 50 years ago, 100 years ago. And now we’re seeing the fruition of those ideas exploding onto the surface of our society,” he added.

Jonathon then dove specifically into Alfred Kinsey, a sexologist who produced the falsified Kinsey reports, which began to persuade the U.S. and the entire Western world that perverted sexual behavior was normal.

“And he claimed to reveal what everybody in America was actually up to. And he claims that 95 percent of Americans were, by the standards of the law in 1948, sex offenders. The vast majority of them were unfaithful to their wives, used prostitutes, [and] were unchaste prior to marriage. He said between 10 and 37 percent of males engaged in homosexual behavior, which is the number the gay rights movement used for years, despite the fact that even in 2016, the number of people who identified on the entire alphabet spectrum was still at 3 percent,” Jonathon said.

Watch or listen to my full interview to hear more from Jonathon Van Maren about how Alfred Kinsey and other sexual revolutionaries helped create our current anti-Christian culture, how we can take the culture back, and more.

To purchase Jonathon’s book, click here.

