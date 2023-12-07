How to live with hope in God through secure financial investments

Drew Mason of St. Joseph Partners once again joins me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — It is inevitable that global unrest will naturally lead to financial worry and upheaval. Likewise, however, times of uncertainty help us to evangelize those who need the Light of Christ.

Drew Mason of St. Joseph Partners once again joins me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss gold investments in the face of financial uncertainty, as well as the need for evangelization in uncertain times and how to discern what God’s will is for us.

Since Mason last appeared on the show to discuss financial unrest, he mentions that world governments have since sought to sell or reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar and are looking into investing in gold. According to him, 2023 will be a “record year” in which central banks began “voting with their wallets” to “sell dollars [and] buy gold.” Indeed, news broke recently that the Dutch central bank is prepared for a return to the gold standard. On top of that, gold prices continue to increase.

“It’s an incredible admission for the central banks to say, ‘Yes, the reason we are buying gold is because we see this new paradigm unfolding where we’ll be back to where we were previously in financial history, that the world will use gold as a currency for trading and for wealth preservation,’” he says.

Mason also says that the former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), one of the largest asset management companies in the world, said that U.S. Treasury bonds, denominated in dollars, are losing strategic significance. Financial advisors, meanwhile, use the dollar as a “risk-free asset” to build portfolios, something that, if the PIMCO CEO is right, would be deeply flawed.

“The foundation upon which Americans and families around the world are building their financial futures … is broken,” Mason declares. “It begs the question, ‘Okay, well, if that’s the case, isn’t history again going to manifest itself that a currency like the dollar and all of its instruments, CDs, T bills, T bonds, are they, as has always happened in history, going to see their value, the purchasing power they represent, implode?’”

Mason suggests that the solution to the problem is gold, since it is historically a safe and liquid asset. He also calls on Christian families to be “good stewards,” stressing that the decision to purchase gold should not be a terrifying one, but one that should be made in light of knowledge that the “dollar paradigm” is ending.

“As this new financial paradigm unfolds, he who has the gold will have greater influence, and we want Christians to have [an] even greater influence in society moving forward,” he says.

We also touch upon the subject of evangelization in the episode. After I mention how Jews and Protestants usually help each other when one of their own is in need, I remark that the same is not typical among Catholics.

Mason agrees this is a problem, and says Scripture tells us that if we don’t take care of our own, we are worse than unbelievers. He also says that one of devil’s strategies is to convince the episcopate to de-emphasize evangelization in favor of social justice initiatives – a problem compounded by the fact that we ought to “[bring] the faith to our own” in the time of an epidemic of faithlessness among youth.

Mason connects the idea with scriptural illiteracy and calls upon lay leaders to decide not to financially support diocesan social justice initiatives, but evangelical ones instead. In his opinion, young people are ready to accept the Gospel. He further says that God will continue to give us bad leadership until we repent of our sins. Therefore, the first job of those preaching the Gospel is to call for repentance, which will lead to blessings allowing us to “take back our Church and … take back our country.”

Later in the episode, Mason specifically addresses any young people listening to the show and advises them on how to make important decisions in their lives.

He advises rising early in the morning and beginning the day with prayer, specifically praising God. He also recommends meditations on Scripture. After the meditation, pray the Rosary and ask God what one should do in the given situation.

“Be ready for very gentle thoughts to start flowing through your mind,” he says.

“If the thought contradicts the commandments or Scripture, you know it’s not from God,” he continues. “But if it is not in contradiction to those, then it’s fair game to discern. And if it’s a thought that has a peace to it and it stays with you, it doesn’t just fly out [of] your ear and you forget about it right away, but you remember, it has that power. If it’s [a] thought maybe you hadn’t had before. Those are all the fingerprints of the Lord trying to gently whisper to you, say to you, ‘This is what’s best for you.’”

Mason also recommends looking for joy in the thought; joy is a fruit of the Holy Ghost, and God wants us to be happy and healthy.

