How to pray: a brief practical guide on drawing closer to God

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Drew Mason, a dear friend of LifeSiteNews and managing partner of St. Joseph Partners, is back for another meditation on the power of prayer and committing oneself to the providence of God.

Mason told me about a prayer concept that I had not previously known about: praying during the fourth watch, or between 3:00 to 6:00am. But it’s right there in Scripture! He recommended this powerful prayer practice in particular because it is in the small hours of the morning that the Holy Spirit really wants to speak to us and give us an “abundance of insight.”

“If you go back to Genesis, it said that God came and spoke to Adam during the cool of the day. It was unprecedented communication for humanity with heaven at that time,” he said. “Fast forward to Jesus, and what we see in the Gospels is again and again Scripture telling us He went out to pray well before sunrise, during the fourth watch. And then [the] Scriptures explicitly tell us one of the greatest, most powerful manifestations of His divinity came during the fourth watch … He walked on water and went out to the boat to meet the apostles and calm the storm.”

Early morning prayer, Mason added, should specifically praise God. It is fitting because all prayer should begin with praising our Creator and heavenly Father, and the best way to praise God is to sing to Him. Don’t worry if you have a bad singing voice; God “hears your heart” and not your voice anyway.

Mason further explained that a mature Catholic spirituality will also incorporate daily reading of Scripture, recitation of the Rosary, and frequent partaking of the Eucharist, specifically in the context of Holy Mass. Without the Word of God, Mason said, we would be like scuba divers without backpacks of oxygen.

“Those readings from Mass are the most studied passages in the world,” he said. “They were chosen decades and centuries ago, before anyone knew what today was. But the [Holy] Spirit knew, with His articulate and His extraordinary plan of detail. And those words, I think, will speak to you in your life. And it is what is on the mind of the Spirit.”

