How to understand the teaching ‘outside the Church there is no salvation’

July 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I sat down with Eric Sammons, editor-in-chief of Crisis Magazine, to discussion Catholic evangelization. He’s a father of seven children and the author of several books, including Deadly Indifference, which is about the topic we discussed in our interview.

Sammons told me that many Catholics do not want to bring people into the fold of the Church anymore, primarily because "they don't think there's anything really that unique about" being Catholic. He pointed out that there’s messages coming from inside the Church at different levels that suggest it’s fine to be part of any religion, and that "as long as you're a good person you're going to heaven."

Sammons explained that there’s more to salvation than being a "good person," and that even though ultimately God is the Judge of each person’s soul, every Catholic is called to evangelize others and attempt to bring them into the Church.

Citing Scriptural references to back it his argument, Sammons said that one of the perennial teachings of the Catholic Church is that outside of the Church there is no salvation. “The New Testament makes very clear that only in Christ we find salvation. It is impossible to be saved without the work of Jesus Christ.”

Sammons also mentions that problems of the so-called "new evangelization," which seeks conformity and is not based on truth. "The biggest flaw of the new evangelization is it ignores the bad news; it just wants to be friendly with everybody," he stated.

Lastly, he identifies solutions to these problems, stating, "we need to preach the truth outside the Churches … we need to take seriously our faith … [and] to tell other people about your faith once you know the bad news and then the Good News that solves it."

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].