Hundreds of US troops claim commanders saying Iran war is ‘biblically sanctioned’: reports

(LifeSiteNews) — Since the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began last Saturday, a military religious freedom group reports that they have received over 200 complaints from troops voicing concern over commanders telling them enthusiastically that the war with Iran is “biblically sanctioned” and putting forth Zionist justifications for the military intervention.

The reports stem from Military Religious Freedom Foundation President Mikey Weinstein. Weinstein is an anti-Trumper and seems to push for freedom from religion rather than freedom of religion, so his organization should be regarded with suspicion. Yet his group is a long-established 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and when active-duty troops say their commanders are pushing Zionist theology during official briefings, those complaints deserve to be examined.

Weinstein’s website says, as of this writing, “MRFF has received over 200 calls from more than 50 military installations across all the services since Saturday reporting similar disturbing pronouncements from their Christian zealot commanders.”

The MRFF website links to a Substack report by former CNN and MSNBC journalist Jonathan Larson, who notes Weinstein’s foundation has been “literally inundated with desperate calls for help.” He says the common thread is “the unrestricted euphoria of their commanders and command chains” who are telling service members that this war is a “biblically-sanctioned” sign of the Zionist “End Times.” Weinstein highlights commanders who are “especially delighted with how graphic this battle will be” and how “bloody all of this must become in order to fulfill … fundamentalist Christian end-of-the-world eschatology.”

One concrete example arrived in an email to Weinstein from an active-duty service member in a leadership position (name and unit withheld for safety). He writes on behalf of himself and 15 fellow troops — most of them Christian, plus one Jewish and one Muslim service member. In the combat readiness briefing on March 2, their commander opened by urging everyone “not to be afraid” because the operations in Iran are “all part of God’s divine plan.” He specifically cited multiple passages from the Book of Revelation about Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ. According to the service member, the commander stated with a big grin: “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.” The service member describes the message as “toxic and over the line,” saying it destroys morale and unit cohesion and violates the oath to the Constitution.

When LifeSiteNews directly asked the Pentagon about these specific complaints, they responded by directing us to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s March 2 press briefing. In that briefing, officials insisted the entire operation is strictly secular and defensive. Secretary Hegseth stated: “We didn’t start this war, but under President Trump, we are finishing it.” He added that the mission is “laser-focused: Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure and they will never have nuclear weapons.” He repeatedly emphasized “no endless wars” and “no nation-building,” saying “this is the opposite.”

Nevertheless, during a 2018 speech in Israel, Secretary Hegseth showed himself to be a convinced Zionist, enthusiastically suggesting that the “miracle of the re-establishment of the temple on the Temple Mount” may soon occur:

LifeSiteNews has reported on the influential Chabad-Lubavitch movement — a group President Trump has supported so strongly that his own daughter Ivanka has visited their synagogue. Some voices in those circles believe Armageddon is necessary, including the destruction of the current structures on the Temple Mount – the Islamic Dome of the Rock – to rebuild the Temple and usher in their awaited Messiah.

A couple of days ago, Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee has declared that Israel bombing Iran with the United States is part of biblical prophecy. In a recent sermon he prayed for the peace of Jerusalem and thanked God for victory over Zion’s enemies:

Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee says Israel bombing Iran alongside the United States is part of biblical prophecy, which includes plans for Russia in the near future. He begins to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and thanks God for the victory over the enemies of Israel. “We… pic.twitter.com/DRWofdYQYJ — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 1, 2026

Traditional Catholics reject the Zionist warmongering that threatens the Christian presence in the Holy Land. The Church’s just war doctrine requires legitimate authority, proportionality, and a genuine prospect of peace.

Let us pray for military members. Pray for the conversion of Jews and Muslims to the one true faith and for true peace in the Middle East and throughout the world – the peace that comes only through Christ the King. Let us know in the comments what you think as faithful Catholics.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

