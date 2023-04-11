Hungary’s pro-family values have exposed EU leaders as increasingly anti-Christian

LGBT groups likely see Hungary as a test case – if it can be forced to bend the knee or face eviction from the EU, other countries will think twice before passing their own child protection laws.

(LifeSiteNews) — Is the West anti-Christian? Increasingly, yes. For evidence of that, look no further than how Hungary is being treated for attempting to shield children from the LGBT agenda.

In 2021, the Hungarian government passed legislation that introduced stricter laws protecting children from pedophilia, but also made it illegal to promote homosexuality or sex changes (“gender transition”) in schools and in the press to minors. The Hungarian government made clear that the law did not impact adult content or entertainment but only propaganda targeted at children.

“The issue is not about adults in relation to gender, but about children, about who is given authority in sex education: schools or parents,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a Calvinist, said in an interview last year. “Children mustn’t be allowed to receive any kind of instruction related to sexual identity in kindergarten or school without the permission of their parents. That’s a red line!”

In 2022, following international outrage at the legislation, which was falsely portrayed as “homophobic,” Orbán won a huge parliamentary majority and secured a fourth term in government.

Now, fifteen European Union countries have joined a legal case launched by the European Commission at the European Union Court of Justice in 2022 against the bill with the intent of forcing Hungary’s parliament to repeal the bill. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had previously noted the EU’s intention of “bringing Hungary to its knees” over Orbán’s opposition to the LGBT agenda, and billions of EU funds (including pandemic recovery funds) have already been withheld from Hungary to that end.

Countries that have joined the legal case against Hungary’s Child Protection Law include Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands (where a popular TV show features nude so-called “transgender” people exposing themselves to children), Portugal, Austria, Ireland, Denmark (where Danish state TV features a show for children aged 4–8-years-old featuring a man’s enormous penis), Malta, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Slovenia, France, Germany, and Greece, as well as the European Parliament itself. Many of these countries, until very recently, were conservative – Malta is still locked in a battle to keep abortion illegal.

There is much at stake in the lawsuit. LGBT groups – with the backing of Brussels and the EU’s most powerful members – consider their agenda non-negotiable for membership in Europe. Budapest, understandably, believes it to be a matter of sovereignty. The outcome of the case will determine whether sovereignty in any form still exists, or whether nations wishing to preserve any remotely Christian norms will be forced to consider separation, which is incredibly difficult considering the scale of economic integration in Europe.

With so many countries willing to band together against Budapest, Hungary will have a difficult time defending the Child Protection Law. France and Germany had initially sat on the sidelines while criticizing the law, but decided to join the pack a mere week before the April 6 deadline to join the case after sustained criticism by LGBT groups and other partner countries. LGBT groups likely see this case as a test case – if Hungary can be forced to bend the knee or face eviction, other countries will think twice before passing their own child protection laws.

LGBT propaganda will, in essence, become mandatory, as will the graphic sex education that has become a source of hot debate in so many post-Christian European countries.

For decades, critics of the European Union have warned that sovereignty within the EU is a farce. If naysayers had warned, a couple of decades ago, that Europe’s most powerful countries would band together to force a nation to permit LGBT propaganda and curriculum for children, they would have mocked the accusation as slippery slope hysteria. And yet here we are.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

