Hungary’s Viktor Orbán is a hero because he won’t sacrifice his nation for EU money

(LifeSiteNews) — If you want to know why Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is a hero to many conservatives, take a minute to watch this brilliant ad:

#Hungary cannot be blackmailed! There is not enough money in the world to force us to accept mass #migration and to put our children in the hands of LGBTQ activists. This is impossible! pic.twitter.com/RXobNStYMy — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) January 19, 2024

“There is not enough money in the world to force us to let migrants in,” Orbán declares. “And there is not enough money in the world for which we would put our children or our grandchildren in the hands of LGBTQ activists. That’s impossible.”

Why, Orbán asked, is the European Commissioner holding back funds to which Hungary is entitled? Two reasons. One, their stance on migration. Second: “[Hungarians] do not allow LGBTQ activists among their children. And this is wrong from a European point of view, according to what they believe Europe stands for, and they want to achieve this by any means, including financial pressure, to change these laws. The only thing we can say—very calmly—as a reply is that there is not enough money in the world.”

For months, the European Commission in Brussels, part of the executive of the European Union, has blocked around 20 billion euros in EU funds to Budapest over their stance on both migration and LGBT issues. Orbán became the target of EU ire after passing a ban on LGBT propaganda targeted at the youth, for which Hungary was taken to the Court of Justice of the EU. Back in 2010, Orbán’s party also passed a law enshrining the definition of marriage as between one man and one woman.

The rage directed at Hungary over their ban on LGBT propaganda has been remarkable to see. Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was blunt, stating that his “goal is to bring Hungary to its knees on this issue.” In short: If you don’t believe children should be exposed to LGBT propaganda, then you will be forcibly re-educated. The response of European leaders to Hungary’s law—which, it must be stated clearly, only delineates what cannot be shown to minors—is evidence of just how badly conservatives in most countries have lost, and just how fiercely progressives hate someone who fights back.

Viktor Orbán does fight back, and there are few politicians who do so as skillfully as he does. One of the few examples I can think of is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Many GOP governors are happy to talk the talk but walk it back when the time comes to stand behind their alleged convictions—think Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoing a ban on transgender surgeries for children; Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson doing the same; and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem killing a bill banning biological males from female sports. Most of those governors did a swift about-turn and attempted to remedy their mistake when faced with a social conservative backlash, but their true colours showed.

Ron DeSantis, on the other hand, has consistently done something very rare for a politician—he leads the way rather than merely testing the waters to ensure popular support. DeSantis is the sole governor, for example, to have fought for and passed a ban on LGBT indoctrination in schools, despite plenty of other politicians complaining about said indoctrination. He also passed a six-week abortion ban despite it being politically risky to do so in Florida. Why? Simply because he genuinely believes his pro-life convictions and is willing to lead on the issue rather than waiting for pollsters to tell him what is safe. Time and again, he has proven that he has both the convictions and the courage to fight a real culture war with real results.

It’s no accident that DeSantis was frequently accused by the press of following the “Hungary model.” I wish more politicians would do the same.

