‘I still think you’re killing a baby’: Some left-wing comedians instinctively know abortion is not ‘healthcare’

Many comedians are very pro-abortion, to be sure. But they are all also quite clear that abortion is much, much more than merely 'healthcare' – something that nearly everybody knows instinctively.

(LifeSiteNews) – The eminently forgettable alleged comedienne Wanda Sykes has been vocal about her support for abortion for years, notably referring to Amy Coney Barrett as a “b***h” for her position on the issue and decrying the Supreme Court on Stephen Colbert’s show after Roe fell. Loud pro-abortion sentiments, of course, are considered to be Very Courageous and Brave these days, and Sykes recently served as a temporary host of The Daily Show. She decided to interview journalist and leading abortion activist Katha Pollitt, whose book Pro: Reclaiming Abortion Rights famously called for not only the normalization, but celebration of abortion.

Pollitt and Sykes made quite the pair, swapping lies and disinformation about abortion and pro-lifers like it was their day job – which, come to think of it, it basically is. Sykes announced that “there’s no such thing as an abortion doctor,” and Pollitt replied that “they used to call them abortionists so that’s like really not a real doctor.” She noted that both abortionist and abortion doctor were demeaning, and that “providing care for women is a good way to put it…the very important thing that everybody has to think about is abortion is part of healthcare.”

Interestingly, Sykes’ colleagues in the comedian community don’t appear to quite agree. They’re all very pro-abortion, to be sure. But they are all also quite clear that abortion is much, much more than merely “healthcare” – something that nearly everybody knows instinctively. That’s why quite a number of comedians have chosen to address it over the past few years.

Louis CK noted in stark terms the position on abortion that most progressives are moving toward: abortion “definitely kills a baby” but should be permitted. “Either abortion is like [defecating], or it’s like killing a baby. It’s only one of those two things,” he told his visibly uncomfortable audience. Interestingly, he even defended pro-life protesters: “People hate abortion protesters,” he noted, his expression indicating he was clearly enjoying the audience’s discomfort. “They’re so shrill and awful! They think babies are being murdered! What are they supposed to do? Well, that’s not cool. I don’t want to be a d*** about it though. I don’t want to ruin their day as they murder several babies all the time.”

Dave Chappelle left his opinion more ambiguous, noting that he doesn’t like abortion but that as a man, he should have nothing to say. Then, he headed into new territory. “If you can kill this [baby],” Chappelle noted to nervous titters, “I can at least abandon him. It’s my money, my choice. And if I’m wrong, then perhaps we’re wrong. Figure that s*** out for yourselves.” That’s precisely what people are attempting to do right now — and they’re also trying to figure out what Chappelle’s opinion on abortion actually is. Chappelle seemed content to highlight the inconsistencies of the debate and move on.

Bill Burr took a similar position in his Netflix special. He noted that he’s “on the fence” about abortion in some ways, because he thinks life begins at conception. “Pro-choice always made sense to me,” he said. “Because I don’t like people telling me what to do. And I always was just like, ‘It’s your body.’ I won’t tell you what to do with your body. However, I still think you’re killing a baby. To be honest, that is the whole purpose of the procedure. You know, you’re not going in there because you got an earache. You’re going in there because you’re like, ‘I got a baby in there. Get it the [expletive] out of here.’ Right? You walk in with a baby, you come out without one. What happened to the baby? Something [expletive] happened. So pro-choice people are like, ‘Well, it’s not a life yet. It’s not a baby yet.’ My gut tells me that doesn’t make sense.”

He’s right, of course. It doesn’t make any sense. Almost nothing that Wanda Sykes says about abortion makes any sense. She can insist as loudly as she likes that abortion is just healthcare – but when push comes to shove, not even her fellow pro-abortion comedians agree with her.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

