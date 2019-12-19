I work at LifeSiteNews. Here’s why I became a monthly donor

BlogsFaith, Family

December 19, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – One of the best things about LifeSiteNews is that there is always a baby being born on staff. At any given time, someone on the staff or a staff member's wife is pregnant. This year alone we have seen about 7 babies born and many others on the way!

LifeSite is undoubtedly a family-based organization in the truest sense of the word. It is one of the rare pro-life organizations that actually walk the walk (as sad as it is to admit). Big families are encouraged, working parents are praised, homeschooling is lauded.

When I came back from the LifeSite staff retreat in August for the second year in a row, I was blown away by the immense faith, devotion, and integrity of the team. I was on a certain Cloud 9, so to speak.

Not only did I re-double my efforts as an employee, I decided to begin giving monthly as a means of showing my immense appreciation for all of the staff. Yes, you read that right!

At the retreat, I saw the sacrifice that families have when a mother or father works for LifeSite. The salaries are not high, but families sacrifice because they believe in the mission.

And the families are big ones! Families of 6, 7, or 8 children are in many cases homeschooled and all of them are taught fundamentals of Christian theology in a home that is loving and faith-filled. LifeSite enables families to both work for the mission and live it out in their families.

Not only are their financial sacrifices, but families also take a toll spiritually as well. I know that families are persecuted and sometimes spiritually attacked. But that is not a reason to let up hope. The LifeSite team is covered in prayer. Each morning and each meeting begin in prayer. The Holy Spirit is the breath that LifeSite breathes, and I truly believe that the families of staff members will be rewarded for that. God is not outdone in generosity, and the big families on the LifeSite staff, who give generously of their lives and their love, will be rewarded greatly in eternity.

Please support LifeSiteNews during our Christmas campaign. When you give monthly, you don't just support Life and Family-- you support lives and families.