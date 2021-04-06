Jonathon Van Maren

From the front lines of the culture wars

Blogs

Identifying as anything but straight is now trendy — even if you’re actually straight

Singer Demi Lovato is only the latest celebrity to join what she described as the ‘LGBTQIA+ ... alphabet mafia.’
Tue Apr 6, 2021 - 10:41 am EST
Featured Image
Demi Lovato in 2018 Shutterstock
Jonathon Van Maren By Jonathon Van Maren
Follow Jonathon

April 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In a time where there are almost no taboos left to break and the ubiquity of violent porn has virtually eliminated our collective capacity to experience shock, it is difficult for artists to attract attention as they once did. With the meteoric rise of the rainbow movement, “coming out” as something or other has become a compelling career move. If you need a shtick, announcing that you are something other than straight is sure to rake in accolades from every corner.

Thus, pop singer Sam Smith announced that he was “non-binary” (Douglas Murray wondered what the difference between that and shouting “Look at me!” was).

Miley Cyrus, the fresh-faced Hannah-Montana-turned-punk-chick, was sure to let the tabloids know that her marriage to Liam Hemsworth didn’t mean she wasn’t pansexual, gender-fluid, and queer. “We’re redefining, to be f---ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person,” she told Vanity Fair.

Teen YouTube star Jojo Siwa also climbed aboard the overloaded bandwagon, informing her fans that she now identifies as LGBT. Not that she’s gay or anything — most of the celebrities coming out these days are identifying as one of the other ambiguous letters, which allow them to be referred to as “courageous” and “bold” without actually having to do anything that used to make “coming out” difficult.

They’re basically straight, but since that’s so passé these days, they’re queer or bi or non-binary or gender-fluid — lots of great options for anyone seeking to break free of heteronormativity and into the headlines.

The latest example is Demi Lovato, who recently featured in a documentary series titled Dancing With the Devil and released a new album. Lovato is also a former Disney star and, like Cyrus, she has also announced that she is “pansexual.”

On March 30, she went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and, while talking about the end of her recent engagement (to Max Ehrich), she noted that she was now up for anything. "I’m so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she said, affirming that “pansexual” described her. “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the ‘alphabet mafia,’ and I was like, ‘That’s it. That’s what I’m going with. I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud."

Of course, every coming out story has to have a little Christian-bashing, so she explained that she “felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian, that’s very frowned upon. Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling.”

She also told Glamour that she was really coming into her new identity, whatever that ends up being. “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am. This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, [this] is a huge sign … felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Demi Lovato is only the latest. Data increasingly tell us that identifying as anything but straight is now trendy, especially with the entertainment industry’s commitment to telling LGBT stories and lionizing anyone who decides to join the alphabet mafia. For a celebrity, identifying as LGBT is all gain, no cost — you don’t even have to break up with your opposite sex partner, you just have to be with them “queerly,” which can mean whatever you want. From the fringes to cultural dominance in a single generation. Alphabet mafia, indeed.

  demi lovato, gender ideology, homosexuality, miley cyrus, transgenderism

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

Jonathon Van Maren

Follow Jonathon...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States.

He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.