‘If you love your children, don’t allow them to be experiments’: Think twice about COVID shots for kids

The standard of scrutiny that your child's shots/'vaccines' should meet should be very, very high. Data shows the COVID shots do not meet such a standard.

(LifeSiteNews) – ‘If you love your children, you do not allow them to be experiments.’ In a nutshell, this is the essential drive behind the movement against COVID injections for children.

They sum up the concern of one woman among many demonstrators featured in a moving video compilation who are voicing their concerns for the safety of their children amid the rollout of the experimental COVID mRNA shots.

Ask any parent and they will tell you they want, more than anything, what is best for their child. This goes for parents who have their children “vaccinated” for COVID-19. But since a parent owes it to their child to hear out any safety concerns regarding an mRNA gene “therapy” they may have their child injected with, they should consider this.

The standard of scrutiny for the safety of what our children consume or receive bodily (as well as for what they consume mentally) should be painstakingly high.

Where our children are concerned, we also shouldn’t take anyone’s word for it when it comes to assessing the safety of any injection, including COVID shots. Experts have been known to be wrong — even wildly off the mark — in the medical field, as they have elsewhere. The financially compromised, pharma-bedding FDA and CDC, which just green-lighted mRNA jabs for kids under age five, are no exception.

We need to investigate for ourselves. What do the numbers show?

According to a British preprint study, the risk of dying from COVID-19 for children under age 18 is two in a million. It is “very rarely fatal” in children and young people, “even among those with underlying comorbidities.”

This zero or near-zero mortality risk is reflected in at least two other studies. According to Children’s Health Defense (CHD), a COVID study conducted by Johns Hopkins showed a mortality rate of zero among 48,000 children without preexisting conditions; and a large COVID study conducted in Germany found the case fatality rate among children is three in a million, and zero deaths occurred in children under five.

To help understand how extremely low this is and put this into context: Children are much more likely to die from a long list of other causes, including car crashes, drowning, and heart disease. They are about 10 times more likely to die from homicide.

With a risk of death so close to zero, should parents be gambling with an injection that has already been documented to result in physical harm to children, and as many as 58 life-threatening adverse events even before EUA approval? An injection that is, by its nature as EUA use alone, experimental?

Parents should consider, at the very least, the following.

When the FDA and CDC approved COVID jabs for emergency use in young children ages six months to four years old, they took in stride — you could say, ignored — the “245 US reports” to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) for children of this age who were injected “off label” or exposed “via breastmilk” to a COVID mRNA shot, according to the FDA’s briefing document. Because these shots were off-label, we do not know the total number of children injected/exposed and so cannot know the proportion of children who suffered adverse reactions.

In addition, before CDC approval, at least 58 infants under age three suffered life-threatening adverse events after receiving the mRNA injections, including cardiac arrest in a two-month-old baby boy, and an anaphylactic reaction, respiratory failure, pneumonia and more in a baby girl who was marked as not recovered.

These injuries did not occur under the controlled conditions of official mRNA COVID shot trials for children — thus, the real risk of the shots is put into serious question, and the FDA and CDC’s risk-benefit analysis is dubious, to say the least.

Finally, if you ask any of the parents of these injured children if these injections are “safe and effective,” what would they say? To the FDA and CDC, these kids are just inconvenient statistics.

You may be willing to take this kind of gamble with your own health, and even life. But think twice before you do so with your kids.

Emily Mangiaracina is a Miami-based journalist for LifeSiteNews. She is a 2013 graduate of the University of Florida. Emily is most passionate about the Traditional Latin Mass and promoting the teachings of the Catholic Church.

