Ignored in the release of Epstein files are victim references to traumatic abortions, lost babies

(LifeSiteNews) — The internet has been flooded with amateur analyses on the massive tranche of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice over the weekend. The files, which are already triggering denials from figures ranging from Bill Gates to Richard Branson, are disjointed, chaotic, and often difficult to interpret without context — but one aspect of the files has been almost entirely overlooked.

The systematic rape and abuse of young girls resulted in pregnancies. Jeffrey Epstein’s victims were both born, and unborn.

What happened to the babies conceived in violence? We have known since at least 2020 that the sexual violence perpetrated by Epstein, Maxwell, and their social group resulted in the procuring of abortions for abuse victims as a means of killing the babies and covering up the crimes. This appears to have been routine . But the latest document dump reveals more details and brings up even more questions.

Epstein File EFTA02731393, which can be accessed on the Department of Justice’s website, purports to be the scanned journal of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s underage victims, written when she was institutionalized and undergoing therapy in 2012. The entries are choppy, traumatic, and brutal.

The first entry references baby lost after a rape and is addressed to Epstein by name. “So it came out in the toilet and I didn’t know what to do so I just flushed the tiny little fetus,” the unnamed girl wrote . “You have made me numb and I hate you for this! I hope I never have to see you again! I am not your personal incubator! where is the baby!”

Later in the journal is another cryptic note. “Tomorrow is the halfway ultrasound for Jeffrey. This one stuck. After they took the first baby who survived and the early miscarriage I think it was called I no longer feel like a person but a vessel. Will they take this one too? Who has the first one?” The question isn’t answered. The girl is obviously young; she writes of hiding the pregnancy, and missing “the entire fall semester of school.”

On the final pages, the girl pasted a photo of a 3-D ultrasound and wrote: “I am such a…monster. I DIDN’T CONSOLE HER. I CAN’T UNHEAR HER SCREAMS. THEY HAUNT ME. I couldn’t even bring myself to look at her. I am a monster. I deserve to be haunted by her screams. I AM SO SORRY. I AM S() BROKEN.” It appears that she is referring to the baby in the ultrasound photo, but both girls are nameless. Another journal , too, contains ultrasound photos.

A different journal from the same girl appears to reference a late-term abortion that Ghislaine Maxwell was present for. “She said to close my eyes and put her hands over my eyes but I didn’t close them because of these tiny cries,” the girl wrote. “I am so lost. I saw between her fingers this tiny head and body in the doctors hands. It reached its tiny arm up and had a tiny foot. I closed my eyes and cries…I don’t understand what is going on and no one will tell me. I can’t go to school like this.” On another page:

In the hall Ghislaine said she was beautiful. SHE WAS. Not is. She was my beautiful girl! I heard her! Where is she? Why did she stop whimpering? She was born! I heard the tiny cries! I can’t do this anymore!

The rest of the journal is filled with heartrending poems and references to a lost child or children; on one page is an ultrasound photo of a baby, with the quote: “She is gone and she won’t be coming back. My heart belonged to her. She was so very beautiful.” On the next page: “Barely (survived all those) procedures. My heart is gone.” Another entry references a baby girl she was permitted to briefly hold and then was taken away from her.

Were some babies kidnapped, or were they all murdered? The documents do not tell us.

Another document , containing an FBI intake report from August 3, 2020, details the testimony of a New Mexico woman who alleges that she was trafficked as a 13-year-old in 1984 by her uncle and Jeffrey Epstein, and says she gave birth to a baby girl during this period. The baby girl, she claims, was killed by her uncle, who “disposed of the body in Lake Michigan.” Her claims have been disputed, and the FBI has emphasized that this is uncorroborated.

In 2022, Elizabeth Stein testified before a New York court that she, too, had become pregnant after being “assaulted, raped, and trafficked countless times in New York and Florida” over a three-year period by Epstein and Maxwell. “At one point I became pregnant (by whom I am unsure) and aborted the baby…” she said . “Things happened that were so traumatising that to this day I’m unable to speak about them; I don’t even have the vocabulary to describe them.”

There is much we still do not know about the sick Epstein saga. What we have seen, once again, is that the systematic destruction of innocence always results in the systematic destruction of innocents. Children were abused, and then children were destroyed. Epstein’s victims were born, and unborn. The abortion lobby cynically uses rape victims as pawns to justify the need for abortion. The Epstein files reveal, once again, that abortionists are very often a sex trafficker’s best friend .

