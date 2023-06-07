Immigrant parents are rising up against woke LGBT ideology in schools

Muslim, Hispanic, and other immigrant parents are pushing back against LGBT indoctrination of their children across North America.

(LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT movement conquered the culture, but as “Pride Month” ramps up, pockets of dissidents can be seen pushing back across the West.

They may be a minority—but it is notable that post-Christian Europeans and Americans and Canadians of European descent are the primary devotees of LGBT ideology, while immigrants and non-white citizens are the primary resistors of it. As one commentator noted on Twitter, if conservatives were truly interested in winning, they would focus on winning over these groups by campaigning on the cultural issues that these parents care about. Parents care far more about the corruption of their children than tax cuts.

— Article continues below Petition — Join the boycott of Target: Stop selling 'pride' swimwear for 'trans kids' and LGBT onesies for babies Show Petition Text 31488 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The LGBT ideology has captured corporations around the world — and now Target is taking it to the next level by selling 'pride' propaganda to children, including transgender swimwear for kids. Join our boycott of Target to make sure this retail giant is given the same treatment as Bud Light! SIGN: We are boycotting Target for spreading LGBT propaganda among children Target Corporation has already signalled that it's nervous about how consumers are reacting to their 'pride' propaganda for children, moving displays to the back in certain outlets, so now is the time to ramp up the pressure on this deviant company that would use children to advertise the sexual proclivities of the LGBT lobby. Incredibly, one of the products for little girls is a swimsuit that can be used to "tuck" male genitalia, with the tag stating it is "tuck-friendly" and has "extra crotch coverage." We must gather people far and wide to join this boycott and teach corporate America another lesson in decency after the Bud Light debacle: you don't Target children for sexualization and gender-confusion. SIGN: Stop trying to sexualize children Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Consider a few examples. This video thread shows a Muslim-led parent protest outside the Montgomery County Maryland School Board after the board removed an “opt-out” option from their radical sex education. Look carefully at the makeup of the protestors—and the pro-LGBT counter-protestors:

VIDEO THREAD: "Protect our children!" Today a Muslim-led coalition rallied outside the Montgomery County Maryland School Board against the removal of an "opt-out" option from human sexuality related material. Pro-LGBT activists counter-protested, chanting "secular schools!" pic.twitter.com/48qpRDJzyM — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 6, 2023

Protests got out of hand in at a school board meeting in Glendale, California, where parents furious that LGBT events were being held for children in elementary showed up to protest—and some Armenian and Hispanic American men ended up clashing with Antifa, which turned up to intimidate and counterprotest on behalf of the LGBT movement. The Armenian Americans were particularly upset by the elementary school staff blasphemously displaying a Christian cross out of Black Lives Matter, “Pride,” and fetish symbols. The clash highlights the fact that as the LGBT movement brazenly moves to sexualize all of childhood, the culture wars are turning uglier.

#BREAKING: The protest outside the Glendale Unified School Board meeting has turned violent, with protesters clashing. @GlendalePD trying to regain control now. @RoadSageLA overhead in #SKYCAL. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/g0YWp1KVWI — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) June 7, 2023

As one tearful parent told the press: “When it comes to the kids, we draw the line. Our issue isn’t with the LGBT community, our issue is with LAUSD [Los Angeles Unified School District].” The board is refusing to respond to parents, which is why they showed up in such numbers—and why many fathers who showed up had clearly had enough:

A physical brawl breaks out between anti-LGBTQ protestors and LGBTQ supporters outside the Glendale unified school board meeting in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/jcqML9NmAi — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Minority Westerners are also discovering that despite the public self-flagellation that white progressives have been engaging in over the past several years, the progressive pyramid puts the LGBT movement at the very top of the hierarchical pile. A teacher at Londonderry Junior High School in Edmonton, Alberta, told Muslim pupils off for skipping school to avoid LGBT events (something that has been happening across Canada), and went so far as to tell them that if they did not hold the two-decade old Canadian view on the LGBT agenda, “you don’t belong here”: “We believe in freedom. We believe that people can marry whomever they want. That is in the law. And if you don’t think that should be the law, you can’t be Canadian.”

The teacher was recorded, and her rant went viral on social media:

A teacher at Londonderry Junior High School in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, tells Muslim pupils off for skipping school to avoid LGBTQ Pride events.pic.twitter.com/j1OID1sCGK — Hussein Ebrahim (@therealhebrahim) June 6, 2023

Many Canadian media outlets—including the state broadcaster—have reporters working the “Islamophobia” beat, and so in a slightly different context (if the teacher was Christian and objecting to certain Muslim beliefs, for example) a teacher telling these students that if they don’t share her values “you can’t be Canadian” would be headline news across the country. Because the teacher was defending the LGBT movement, however, the story only made the Western Standard. The principal of the school, Ed Charpentier, did send home a letter to parents on June 3: “I want to emphasize that the views expressed by the teacher at Londonderry School circulating on social media channels do not reflect the values of acceptance, inclusion and belonging that are so strong at Londonderry School.”

The more the LGBT movement forces their agenda into elementary schools and into public school curriculums, the more these confrontations will occur—and the more likely they are to escalate. If school board officials and their LGBT allies have their way, parents will have no voice while their children are taught the ideology of a movement hostile to their faith and their traditions. But as we are seeing this June, many parents have no intention of accepting this without pushback.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











