‘In every single way, she looks like a woman’: Ellen Page video goes viral

Allie Beth Stuckey and other observers noted the appearance of transgender-identifying Ellen Page at The Odyssey world premiere, saying there's no hiding the fact she's a woman despite trying to look like a man.

(LifeSiteNews) — A video of Ellen “Elliot” Page at The Odyssey world premiere is going viral — but not for the reason that the filmmakers expected. Instead, people noticed that Page, a trans-identifying woman, still looks, acts, and walks very much like a woman. (The replies were promptly turned off on the video to prevent this observation from being made.)

“In every single way, she looks like a woman,” Allie Beth Stuckey of The Blaze noted. “It’s not mean to say so. Women look like women. She is obviously a very deceived, likely very hurt, person, and if anyone in her life really loved her, they’d tell her that pretending to be a man won’t heal her wounds.”

In every single way, she looks like a woman. It’s not mean to say so. Women look like women. She is obviously a very deceived, likely very hurt, person, and if anyone in her life really loved her, they’d tell her that pretending to be a man won’t heal her wounds. https://t.co/LqOuBUKpk7 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 7, 2026



Libs of TikTok posted another video of Page, observing that everything about Page screams feminine despite dressing like a man:

They want us to believe she is a man. Yeah, okay…pic.twitter.com/ad441e66Ol — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2026



As another commentator observed, “Ellen Page is proof that all the money in the world can’t change biology.” Sall Grover, who has been engaged in a high-profile court battle with a trans activist in Australia, commented, “Not even an actress can make a woman pretending to be a man believable.”

Christopher Nolan’s film has prompted plenty of controversy already. It was initially rumored that Page was to play Achilles, but it was later confirmed that she plays Sinon, a male Greek soldier who is the cousin of Odysseus (Sinon doesn’t feature in Homer’s The Odyssey but is a character in broader Trojan War myths).

Still, there were plenty of potential viewers who were turned off by Nolan’s decision to cast a trans-identifying woman in the role of a male Greek soldier.

“Not a novel take I realize, but for Chris Nolan to participate in Ellen Page’s delusion really is appalling, and I fully understand why it makes some people disinclined to buy an Odyssey ticket. It certainly discourages me,” writer Bethel McGrew posted on X.

McGrew added, “She’s a profoundly ill woman under the delusion that she’s a man. Whether it’s supporting or not really isn’t germane, the point is that it’s perpetuating her delusional anti-reality. (Also, among other things I assume the part will involve her going topless, and I think there’s something extra disturbing about this for women who have mutilated themselves.)”

Megan Basham of The Daily Wire concurred, “This. I’m thinking, I’m sure it’s a good movie yet I’m not interested in supporting it.”

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o — who plays Helen of Troy — is busily doing to Nolan’s film what Rachel Zegler did to Disney’s ill-fated live action Snow White remake. In multiple interviews, she complained that Homer did not pay enough attention to women, a take so hilariously illiterate that it promptly sent classicists into paroxysms of giggles online:

“What 1 thing would you say to Homer?” Lupita Nyong’o (Helen Of Troy): “How do you feel about the screen time given to women?” pic.twitter.com/nYHziBDuSp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 6, 2026



As I noted here last month, the odyssey of Ellen Page is a deeply sad one. She was preyed on as a young girl by other Hollywood celebrities. She detailed her abuse in her memoir, Pageboy, although she didn’t name the perpetrators, who likely still work in the industry. Her femininity made her a target, and her “trans journey” has been a method of escape from her femininity. A week before her sex change surgeries, she had a psychotic breakdown and wrote that voices in her head were urging her to “transition.”

And yet nobody asked any questions. Nobody wondered aloud if the abuse she suffered and the mental struggles she grappled with might have anything to do with her gender dysphoria. Instead, she was enabled, encouraged, and lauded. For all that, Page is still so very obviously Ellen — and every time she appears in public, it is impossible not to notice it.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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