In our first Christmas without COVID tyranny, I’m reminded of the conversion of Ebenezer Scrooge

(LifeSiteNews) — It seems that at long last we might have a Christmas without the COVID nonsense.

Granted, if you are fortunate to live beyond the wardrobe in Ron DeSantis’ Freedom Narnia, you might be saying to yourself: “Wait, didn’t COVID end in 2020?”

But, for those of us who have been living under Xi Jingping Trudeau, this will be the first year without any actual COVID related tyranny.

Last year, it was “legal” to have a regular Christmas, but of course the segregation measures were in place, and, as many families had members who seemed to imbibe the spirit of the passport, many of us were left out of Christmas celebrations.

Also, even though it was great to have a Christmas with at least some family members, there was still a nagging fact that you were a second-class citizen who could not participate in society with the other boys and girls.

However, all that is gone this year, and it is a time to rejoice!

That being said, there is still a lagging pain that I know many of us feel.

Very few of us can say we lost a family member to the virus (dubious diagnoses notwithstanding) but sadly, many of us can say we lost family members to the mental virus that turned regular people into segregationists.

Personally, I don’t know if I will ever see some relatives for a Christmas ever again. I think most people are okay with the idea of spending Yuletide with vaccine-free human beings, but too much has been said, and too much has been left unsaid for people to get together like the endless two-weeks-to-slow-the-spread never happened.

Because of this, I am reminded of the Dickens tale, A Christmas Carol.

It might be the greatest work of English literature of the 19th century, and for me it almost functions as an honorary fifth Gospel.

It is a story of conversion, of even the hardest of hearts, by the true Spirit of Christmas.

What happened with the onset of COVIDism was the Spirit of Scrooge. What I mean is that the spirit of self-preservation and isolation was adopted by most people.

If we think of the scene at the beginning of the story when Scrooge is visited by his nephew, asking to spend the holidays with him, Scrooge abruptly says no, as if it was absurd to even ask.

This is what happened to those of us who asked relatives if they dared to allow themselves to live with happiness and joy during the season that calls for it. But, along with COVID was a spirit of materialism, which is to say an insistence that the physical realities were of paramount importance above all else.

Scrooge is an absurd character, counting his coins in his old age, as if dying with extra pieces of silver will add years to his life. It was equally absurd when people had locked themselves in their homes for two years and were counting case numbers as if it was better to be locked up living like a dead person than take the tiniest risk to live and die full of happiness and joy.

It was sad to see, and pitiable to behold.

There is a major difference between Dickens’ Scrooge and Fauci’s, however.

Dickens’ Scrooge had a conversion as he saw the error of his ways and the forgettable death and despair that awaited him. As a result, he repented, was generous, owned up to his mistakes and turned over a new leaf.

Sadly, that seems to not be happening.

Fauci Scrooges tend to want to get together again, but there is no repentance, no admission of fault, and no conversion. Sure, they are happy to live like it is 2019, but any talk of a having crossed moral lines is not allowed.

I am sure you have heard exactly what I have.

“Everyone was scared, it wasn’t their fault.”

Or, “we just didn’t know!”

Well, as much as it is true that there were unknowns and that people were scared, we still have to be accountable for our bad behavior and decisions. I am counting myself in that idea as well, even if we were right about lockdowns and passports, for example, we can still act wrongly.

In any case, in the story of Scrooge, it was not only the dreary things that had an effect on him, but also the reality that he was missing out on the greatest of Christmas joy through his hardness of heart.

So, this Christmas season, let us pray that the Spirit of Scrooge leaves for good, and show others the true light and joy of Christ as we celebrate the coming of God into our world and our hearts.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

